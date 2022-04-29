Stockton poll finds 62% of NJ adults support casino smoking ban

Almost two-thirds of New Jerseyans support banning smoking in casinos, according to a Stockton University public health poll released Friday.
The statewide poll of 640 respondents also found that South Jersey respondents were more likely than those from Central or North Jersey to report their towns have problems with drug addiction and homelessness.
South Jersey counties consistently rank at the bottom in New Jersey for health measures by groups like the Association for Children in New Jersey in their annual Kids Count reports.
The poll considered South Jersey counties to include Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties.
Central Jersey was considered to include Burlington, Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Mercer counties; and North Jersey Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties.
The findings on smoking in casinos bolster legislative attempts to close the loophole in state law that allows indoor smoking only in casinos and simulcasting facilities in the state.
Bills that would eliminate the casino exemption from the state’s 16-year-old indoor smoking law are pending in the state Assembly and Senate, where they have bipartisan support. But neither has had a committee hearing, a necessary first step before a bill can move forward in the state Legislature.
The Casino Association of New Jersey, the industry trade group, opposes banning smoking, saying casinos would lose some of their best customers.
The poll was conducted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
There were regional differences on casino smoking as well.
Fewer respondents in South Jersey (59%) supported the casino smoking ban than in North Jersey, where 66% supported it, said Hughes Center Research Associate Alyssa Maurice.
Statewide, 62% supported prohibiting smoking on casino floors, while 31% opposed the proposal and 6% were unsure.
On the mental health front, 58% of those polled said they or someone close to them has mental health problems, and of those almost 70% said the problems have gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The public is confirming what experts have been saying about the pandemic, that mental health has taken a beating as we try to manage the coronavirus,” said John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center. “The pandemic has increased stress levels on multiple fronts: economic, social, employment, health care, schooling, loss of loved ones. It all takes a toll.”
Nearly four in 10 (39%) poll respondents said they or someone they know personally has been affected by the opioid crisis. More than one in three (35%) characterize drug addiction as a big problem in their community, and 40% said it is a minor problem where they live.
“In a state of 9 million people, that’s a lot of suffering,” Froonjian said.
South Jersey showed the highest rate of respondents impacted by the opioid crisis (46%) and the highest rate of respondents who said addiction is a big problem where they live (43%). The rate was 30% and 34% for Central and North Jersey, respectively.
On mental health treatment, 36% agreed strongly or somewhat that treatment options in New Jersey are adequate and affordable, but 40% disagreed. One in four (24%) were not sure how to rate treatment services.
For addiction treatment services, 36% agreed the state’s options are adequate and affordable, while 33% disagreed and 31% were unsure.
Nearly one in three South Jersey residents (32%) said homelessness is a big problem where they live, while 24% of North and 16% of Central Jersey residents said the same. A plurality of those in both the North and Central regions (40% and 42%, respectively) said it was not a problem at all, while only 27% of those in the southernmost counties agreed.
The poll of New Jersey adults was conducted from April 4 to 13. Live interviewers who were mostly Stockton University students called cellphones and landlines from the Stockton campus.
Opinion Services supplemented a portion of the fieldwork. Overall, 88% of interviews were conducted on cellphones and 12% on landline phones. A total of 640 New Jersey adult residents were interviewed.
• 78% said they support New Jersey accepting refugees from Ukraine, with 16% opposed and 6% unsure
• 65% supported a boycott of Russian products and companies, including oil imports and vodka; 24% opposed such boycotts and 11% were unsure
• As New Jersey’s state Legislature considered Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget, voters identified education and roads or infrastructure as top priorities (13% each), followed by property tax reduction (12%) and housing and tax rebates (both 9%)
•52% supported facial recognition technology being used by law enforcement in New Jersey with 40% opposed and 8% unsure.
