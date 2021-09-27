State to pay workers $500 to return to work and employers $10,000 toward salary of each new worker

TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Monday press conference.

The program called "Return and Earn" will pay up to $10,000 toward the salary of each newly hired worker for a six month on-the-job training period, up to a maximum of $40,000 per business, and will pay each returning worker a $500 bonus, Murphy said.

"There are lots of job openings. I haven’t been in a restaurant, bar or small business — not one — where folks said they could hire who they want to hire," Murphy said. "We think cash on the barrel alone is interesting, even more so when we put a workforce development upskill component to it."

The pandemic began about 19 months ago, Murphy said, and "we have always recognized on the other side of the pandemic we must have a state economy that is stronger, fairer more equitable and inclusive than before."

He said the new program "will assist unemployed workers in their return to work, and it will help small businesses fill positions they need."

Employers with 100 or fewer current employees who pay at least $15 per hour qualify, Murphy said.