State to pay workers $500 to return to work and employers $10,000 toward salary of each new worker

TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Monday press conference.
The program called "Return and Earn" will pay up to $10,000 toward the salary of each newly hired worker for a six month on-the-job training period, up to a maximum of $40,000 per business, and will pay each returning worker a $500 bonus, Murphy said.
"There are lots of job openings. I haven’t been in a restaurant, bar or small business — not one — where folks said they could hire who they want to hire," Murphy said. "We think cash on the barrel alone is interesting, even more so when we put a workforce development upskill component to it."
The pandemic began about 19 months ago, Murphy said, and "we have always recognized on the other side of the pandemic we must have a state economy that is stronger, fairer more equitable and inclusive than before."
He said the new program "will assist unemployed workers in their return to work, and it will help small businesses fill positions they need."
Employers with 100 or fewer current employees who pay at least $15 per hour qualify, Murphy said.
For more information and to fill out a form to become a participating employer, or to sign up as an interested job seeker, visit nj.gov/labor/returnandearn/. More details will be forthcoming from the state Department of Labor and the program is expected to get underway soon.
The state received a total of $6.24 billion in American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government for use in recovery from the pandemic.
In addressing the latest regarding booster shots, Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said about 1.2 million New Jerseyans received the Pfizer COVID vaccine six months ago, back to April 1. A large subset of that number are now eligible for a booster shot under federal rules.
A total of 5.83 million people in the state have now been fully vaccinated, Murphy said.
But only those who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and meet other criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are eligible.
Those eligible and who CDC says should receive a booster shot are those 65 years of age and older, those who live in long term care settings, those ages 50 to 65 with certain health conditions such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease.
Those the CDC says may receive a booster are those ages 18 to 64 with certain pre-existing conditions and those ages 18 to 64 who work in high risk occupations such as health care.
Murphy said guidelines will come soon from federal health authorities on booster shots for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The state has now administered 106,502 third shots and boosters, with 14,592 of those administered this past weekend. Persichilli did not break out how many were boosters and how many third shots, but booster shots only began Sept. 24 so the majority are likely third shots.
Third shots are given to those with compromised immune systems, such as organ donors on drugs to prevent organ rejection, and were started weeks before the boosters were approved.
There is no proof of medical condition needed to get a booster shot, Persichilli said.
There are more than 1,600 vaccine sites in New Jersey, and more than 1,000 of those offer the Pfizer vaccine.
To find a vaccine site, visit covid19.nj.gov/finder or call 855-568-0545.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
