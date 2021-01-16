State reports 5,246 new COVID-19 cases

New Jersey officials on Saturday reported an additional 5,246 positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total to 560,423.

The state also reported 96 confirmed deaths for a new total of 18,323.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 17,158 cases with 408 deaths and 7,207 cleared from isolation. Cape May County has reported 5,240 cases with 152 deaths and 4,438 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 9,654 cases with 256 deaths.

According to state records, 21,552 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Around the state, 336,187 doses have been administered, including 297,090 first doses and 38,845 second doses.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

