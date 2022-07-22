 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State rental assistance program enrollment closes Monday

  • 0
Leadership apartments

The Leadership Building on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City is home to 10 newly renovated apartments, thanks to Zenith Shah and Evan Sanchez.

 Molly Shelly

New Jerseyans who meet income and other requirements and are in need of rental assistance can apply through 5 p.m. Monday for a program that will award rent payments on a lottery basis.

The program provides housing subsidies for very low-income families and homeless, disabled or elderly individuals to help them afford decent, safe and sanitary housing, according to the state.

A total of 4,000 eligible households will be selected through a lottery system and placed on a waiting list to be eligible to receive vouchers as they become available, according to the Department of Community Affairs website.

Every application successfully submitted during the open enrollment period has a chance of being selected during the lottery, DCA said, with no preference given to earlier applicants.

People are also reading…

Those applying must be 18 or older, or an emancipated minor, and must be someone whose primary residence has been in New Jersey for at least six months.

Applicants must meet the income limits of the county where they will be residing and provide proof of residency. In Atlantic County, a single individual's income must not exceed $23,600 and a family of four's cannot exceed $34,925.

Applications are taken at waitlistcheck.com/NJ559.

For more information, call the DCA at 609-292-4080, and select option 9 for more on income limits.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News