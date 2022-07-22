State rental assistance program enrollment closes Monday

New Jerseyans who meet income and other requirements and are in need of rental assistance can apply through 5 p.m. Monday for a program that will award rent payments on a lottery basis.

The program provides housing subsidies for very low-income families and homeless, disabled or elderly individuals to help them afford decent, safe and sanitary housing, according to the state.

A total of 4,000 eligible households will be selected through a lottery system and placed on a waiting list to be eligible to receive vouchers as they become available, according to the Department of Community Affairs website.

Every application successfully submitted during the open enrollment period has a chance of being selected during the lottery, DCA said, with no preference given to earlier applicants.

Those applying must be 18 or older, or an emancipated minor, and must be someone whose primary residence has been in New Jersey for at least six months.

Applicants must meet the income limits of the county where they will be residing and provide proof of residency. In Atlantic County, a single individual's income must not exceed $23,600 and a family of four's cannot exceed $34,925.

Applications are taken at waitlistcheck.com/NJ559.

For more information, call the DCA at 609-292-4080, and select option 9 for more on income limits.