State Police detective who investigated Fairfield party shooting named Trooper of the Year

Schor was able to find the vehicle and link it and the driver to the scene of the attempted homicide, State Police said. This led to a suspect being arrested and charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.

Zedekiah Holmes, 21, of Millville, was charged with the above in the April shooting and with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun in the house party shooting. Among the victims that night was his sister, Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville. He was indicted in the house party shooting in October, along with eight other people.

"Schor’s outstanding dedication and commitment are deserving of the honor of being named Trooper of the Year," State Police said in the release. "His dedication to investigating this incident undoubtedly made the residents of the Fairfield community safer by removing a violent offender off the streets. The remarkable efforts of Detective Jacob Schor embody the New Jersey State Police core values of Honor, Duty and Fidelity."

Every year, the State Police select an enlisted member or members to be the recipient of the Trooper of the Year Award. Recipients receive a red ribbon with a gold frame, to be worn on their uniform.