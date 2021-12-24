State Police detective who investigated Fairfield party shooting named Trooper of the Year

A State Police detective who investigated last spring's mass shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township has been awarded Trooper of the Year.
State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan on Friday credited Detective Jacob Schor for his "meticulous investigative skills solving an attempted homicide" that took place more than a month before but was linked to the May 22 party shooting that killed three people.
On April 13, Schor was called to investigate an attempted homicide on South Burlington Road in Fairfield. He found witnesses who provided vehicle descriptions and intelligence identifying the potentially involved parties, State Police said in a news release. He also found surveillance cameras that captured the suspect’s vehicle.
After conducting multiple residential searches, Schor was able to corroborate the events of the attempted homicide but was still attempting to identify the main suspect, State Police said.
Then, on May 22, a mass shooting took place during a 1990s-themed birthday party at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield. Multiple shell casings recovered from the scene revealed that the firearm used to kill those people was the same one used in the attempted homicide the month before, State Police said.
Surveillance video obtained from the scene also showed a vehicle Schor recognized from his attempted homicide investigation, State Police said. The video revealed footage of the driver of the vehicle that ultimately led to a positive identification of the suspect.
Schor was able to find the vehicle and link it and the driver to the scene of the attempted homicide, State Police said. This led to a suspect being arrested and charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.
Zedekiah Holmes, 21, of Millville, was charged with the above in the April shooting and with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun in the house party shooting. Among the victims that night was his sister, Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville. He was indicted in the house party shooting in October, along with eight other people.
"Schor’s outstanding dedication and commitment are deserving of the honor of being named Trooper of the Year," State Police said in the release. "His dedication to investigating this incident undoubtedly made the residents of the Fairfield community safer by removing a violent offender off the streets. The remarkable efforts of Detective Jacob Schor embody the New Jersey State Police core values of Honor, Duty and Fidelity."
Every year, the State Police select an enlisted member or members to be the recipient of the Trooper of the Year Award. Recipients receive a red ribbon with a gold frame, to be worn on their uniform.
