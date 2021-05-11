State environmental lawsuits target sites in Egg Harbor City, Vineland, Bridgeton

A Bridgeton man and businesses in Egg Harbor City and Vineland are among those being sued by the state attorney general and Department of Environmental Protection for alleged environmental violations.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and acting DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said Tuesday they have filed nine lawsuits in total, seven of which were filed in so-called environmental justice communities, those deemed disproportionately exposed and increasingly vulnerable to environmental hazards.
“To further the promise of environmental justice, we must aggressively enforce our laws in communities disproportionately burdened by pollution,” LaTourette said in a statement. “Enforcement actions like these embody our commitment to protecting vulnerable communities and make clear the consequences for creating or contributing to environmental injustice."
Officials have filed a lawsuit against the Gulf Gas Stop in Egg Harbor City after finding that the five fuel storage tanks that once existed on the property leaked into the soil and contaminated the groundwater, according to a news release.
Vineland's Main Road Citgo was cited for excessive levels of petroleum-product-related contaminants in soil and groundwater on the property. The state alleges violations of the Spill Compensation and Control Act and Water Pollution Control Act, and claims each defendant involved was unjustly enriched through their failure to perform or fund required remediation work.
And Thomas Dailey, of Bridgeton, is accused of violating the Underground Storage of Hazardous Substances Act after having two underground fuel storage tanks removed from his property on Pearl Street without a tank decommissioning plan and site investigation. The DEP also found a third underground tank on the property in 2015.
Other suits were filed against the owners of properties in Camden, Edison, Secaucus, Trenton, Kearny and Butler.
The complaints involve a range of alleged environmental abuses including illegal dumping, contamination of soil and groundwater by gasoline and other toxic chemicals, and the release of chemical and food waste contaminants into stormwater drains.
"These companies have emitted harmful pollution in our air, impacted our groundwater with oil and have dumped illegal waste in neighborhoods," said Taylor McFarland, a coordinator for the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club. "It is time they clean up and pay for their mess.”
Grewal and LaTourette are calling for the defendants to clean up the contaminated properties, comply with DEP administrative orders and other requirements, pay civil penalties and reimburse the state for the cost of site investigation, remediation, monitoring and related work.
