State' 15 worst nursing homes need to face financial consequences, Comptroller says

The 15 lowest-rated nursing homes in New Jersey, including one in Cape May Court House and one in Bridgeton, take in $100 million a year in Medicaid dollars and should be pressured into improving by the state, according to a report issued Wednesday by the state Comptroller's office.
"Our report today affects up to 2,000 residents," State Comptroller Kevin Walsh said in an online press conference on the report. "Hundreds of millions of public dollars have gone to 1-star nursing homes that are overwhelmingly owned by for-profit companies."
Ratings are made on a five-star system, with 1 the poorest. They are based on issues found during health inspections, quality measures reported by nursing homes, and the ratio of nursing staff to residents.
In our region, Oceana Rehabilitation and Nursing Care on Route 9 in Cape May Court House and South Jersey Extended Care on Manheim Avenue in Bridgeton were named. No one from either facility was immediately available for comment.
The 15 lowest rated homes are spread throughout the state, Walsh said, and 14 are owned by for-profit companies or private equity groups.
The state's long-term care ombudsman Laurie Brewer said the government has increased Medicaid reimbursement for nursing homes in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic, and has provided funds for personal protective equipment and more to help facilities cope with the pandemic.
Legislation to increase transparency on who owns nursing homes has yet to pass.
"These are private companies," Brewer said. "We don’t know where all the public dollars are going."
Brewer said ownership groups that own several nursing homes often own other service companies such as nursing staffing agencies, food service, and landscaping companies.
"All the companies they are doing business with may be owned by the parent company of the nursing home," Brewer said. "When you only look at the profitability of the individual nursing home, it always looks like they are losing money, but they are paying money out to their own owners."
A webinar on the topic of self-dealing is available toward the bottom of the long-term care ombudsman website at nj.gov/ooie/ and there is also a form for filing complaints against nursing homes.
The report did not analyze the demographics of the residents in the 15 lowest performing homes for racial or ethnic backgrounds, but Brewer said the worst homes are more likely to take younger disabled patients.
Many are large facilities, including Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center (formerly Andover Subacute and Rehab II) in Andover, Sussex County, which is the largest in the state with a capacity of about 500, she said.
Andover was in the news early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when 17 bodies were found piled in a morgue there in April 2020, and government authorities found seriously deficient conditions. Lawsuits over the conditions there continue.
But its problems predated the pandemic. In 2017 the Andover facility agreed to pay to the United States and the State of New York $888,000 to resolve allegations that it provided materially substandard or worthless nursing services to some patients, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.
"They do seem to be facilities that have perhaps a larger percentage of younger disabled people and post psychiatric hospitalizations," Brewer said.
State inspections have found serious health and safety issues year after year, Walsh said.
"None of the 15 ... have made sustained improvements yet the Medicaid program continues to pay," Walsh said.
The report recommends that change.
"The department of Human Services and the Department of Health we recommend work together to get these nursing homes to improve the quality of care or risk losing Medicaid funds," Walsh said.
Withholding Medicaid funds may require state agencies to work with the federal Medicaid program, Walsh acknowledged.
"It's a massive tool — leverage the state can and should use," Walsh said. "New Jersey taxpayers should not be funding nursing homes that are disproportionately likely to put people in harm's way."
The Comptroller's data dashboard at nj.gov/comptroller gives a variety of information on the homes rated at just 1 star out of 5 stars for extended periods.
Walsh said his office is primarily a watchdog, looking out for the interests of New Jersey residents and taxpayers. Part of its job is to act as the inspector general for the Medicaid program in the state, he said, "to root out waste, fraud and abuse."
Medicaid is the single biggest nursing home care payer in New Jersey and nationally, Walsh said.
"I want to emphasize the criticism here is not of the people who work in long-term care, who are the unsung heroes," Brewer said. "They are showing up in the face of significant adversity.
"In facilities like this, conditions are not just bad for the residents, they are also bad for the staff," Brewer said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.