State' 15 worst nursing homes need to face financial consequences, Comptroller says

Legislation to increase transparency on who owns nursing homes has yet to pass.

"These are private companies," Brewer said. "We don’t know where all the public dollars are going."

Brewer said ownership groups that own several nursing homes often own other service companies such as nursing staffing agencies, food service, and landscaping companies.

"All the companies they are doing business with may be owned by the parent company of the nursing home," Brewer said. "When you only look at the profitability of the individual nursing home, it always looks like they are losing money, but they are paying money out to their own owners."

A webinar on the topic of self-dealing is available toward the bottom of the long-term care ombudsman website at nj.gov/ooie/ and there is also a form for filing complaints against nursing homes.

The report did not analyze the demographics of the residents in the 15 lowest performing homes for racial or ethnic backgrounds, but Brewer said the worst homes are more likely to take younger disabled patients.