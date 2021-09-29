South Jersey pastor grew small food pantry into thriving enterprise to help those in poverty

'Doing God's work'

"She's a mover and a shaker," said Fred Wasiak, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken, Camden County, which supplies food to Beacon of Hope and scores of other pantries in Burlington, Gloucester, Camden and Salem counties. "She's authentically real about changing, saving and enhancing lives.

"Pastor Darlene is doing God's work, and the times I spend talking to her, I feel better even after leaving her presence."

Trappier acknowledges that all her good acts originated from bad beginnings.

"My mother was very abusive," she said. "She was a single parent with eight kids, and was addicted to gambling."

The family moved from Illinois to Los Angeles when Trappier was 7. Trappier's mother ran poker games out of their house with table stakes running as high as $10,000. One night, when Trappier was 14, a gambler tried to molest her, but her mother blamed the teenager for "enticing him."

"My heart was broken," she said.

Not long after, Trappier's mother assaulted her and threw her out of the house. "To this day, I can't say why," Trappier said. Her mother also helped herself to Trappier's public-assistance checks. She died of breast cancer in 1989.