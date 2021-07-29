South Jersey Muslim leader connects communities and builds bridges

Ejaz "encourages other women and people from the South Asian community to get involved," Janjua said. "She wants everybody to succeed."

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1984, Ejaz grew up the eldest of four siblings in a middle-class household. Her family was politically active and believed girls as well as boys should be well-educated.

Her father, a successful businessman named Mohammad Tahir, "is my inspiration," Ejaz said. She emigrated to the United States with her parents in 2002 — my father "is in love with America," she said — and lived in Texas and Georgia before moving to South Jersey in 2007.

"Making friends in Houston, Atlanta and Rome, Georgia, taught me the distinction between media and people," said Ejaz. "This hyped-up divide we have really shouldn't be there."

National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The National Day of Prayer has been around since 1952, but this year, local …

It was also in the South, while an Atlanta high school student working as a summer volunteer with the AmeriCorps Vista program, that Ejaz had a formative experience.

She was assisting in classes provided to refugees from Sudan, where hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted by years of conflict between government and rebel forces in the Darfur region in the early 2000s.