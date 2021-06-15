 Skip to main content
Six Flags log flume boat malfunctions, sending two to hospital
Six Flags log flume boat malfunctions, sending two to hospital

Jersey Devil Coaster took its first full test run at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday

JACKSON — Two guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hospitalized Sunday after a boat in a log flume ride "tipped up on an angle," a spokesperson for the theme park said.

Kristin Fitzgerald, a Six Flags spokesperson, said first aid workers responded to the malfunctioning boat on the Saw Mill Log Flume about 6:30 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital for further treatment, Fitzgerald said: one for leg pain, the other for arm pain.

Fitzgerald said she did not know how many others were in the boat, and she did not provide details about the riders' genders or ages. The ride was shut down after the incident to be inspected, she said, adding: "The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority."

The park's website touts the Saw Mill Log Flume as the "world's first ever log flume ride," describing the attraction as a winding journey along a water course that sends its log-shaped vessels down a four-story plunge and, later, a steep nosedive designed to splash riders.

