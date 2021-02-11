She spent months trying to keep COVID-19 out of a South Jersey retirement community. Then it killed her.

Friends, coworkers and family members described Love as an exceptionally well-rounded woman. She was kind, patient, funny and generous with her warm smiles. She was also unflappable, efficient and detail-oriented. She stood her ground with residents and families who hated the COVID-19 lockdown. She regularly worked 13-hour days and was always on call. Her door was always open.

If she saw a scrap of paper on the carpet at Lions Gate, she picked it up. She served food at holiday buffets. She knew every resident's name and attended every funeral. She hand-wrote New Year's cards to residents each Rosh Hashanah. She loved chocolate, the color yellow, monkeys and golfing with her parents. She was such a multitasker that she used the time when she was washing her hands — she did that a lot last year — to think about what made her grateful. She could not sing or dance well, but that didn't stop her from doing either. She dressed like Jane Fonda to lead a chair exercise class that residents loved. She was a prankster who enjoyed hiding her sisters' keys and scaring co-workers with fake spiders.