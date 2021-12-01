 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senate Republicans to sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access
0 comments
top story

Senate Republicans to sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access

{{featured_button_text}}
D2 Republican Election Night

State Senate winner Vince Polistina speaks at the Republican election night party Nov. 2 at Linwood Country Club.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus within days, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.

TRENTON — Senate Republicans are planning a legal challenge to new COVID-19 restrictions at the Statehouse complex, which require anyone entering to show proof of having been vaccinated or proof of a negative test, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said Wednesday.

"There is definitely pushback," Polistina said. "The Assembly Republicans are talking about not participating if denied access. The Senate is going to go to court over it."

The new rules took effect Wednesday, after a State Capitol Joint Management Commission resolution dated Nov. 23. It is posted on the home page of the Legislature.

Senators are being allowed to participate virtually, but what most concerns Polistina is that the new rules restrict public access, he said.

"It's their tax dollars that pay for those buildings," Polistina said, adding it is not appropriate to restrict public access based on medical history. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"All the senators were on a conference call, and everybody agreed to do it," Polistina said.

He will attend sessions in person, Polistina said, in the meantime.

"I will comply and be there in person," he said.

According to the resolution, all people entering "the Legislative State House, State House Annex and/or Legislative Staff Building/South Addition on committee days, voting sessions, quorum calls, and for any other meetings or gatherings, other than school tours, must show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours."

That includes members of the Legislature who are attending voting sessions, quorum calls or any other meetings or gatherings in the same buildings. But their negative tests can be from the previous seven days.

School tours must certify that all individuals attending the tour are fully vaccinated or have provided results of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyle Rittenhouse says he is destroying AR-15 used in Kenosha shootings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News