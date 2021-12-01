Senate Republicans to sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access

TRENTON — Senate Republicans are planning a legal challenge to new COVID-19 restrictions at the Statehouse complex, which require anyone entering to show proof of having been vaccinated or proof of a negative test, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said Wednesday.
"There is definitely pushback," Polistina said. "The Assembly Republicans are talking about not participating if denied access. The Senate is going to go to court over it."
The new rules took effect Wednesday, after a State Capitol Joint Management Commission resolution dated Nov. 23. It is posted on the home page of the Legislature.
Senators are being allowed to participate virtually, but what most concerns Polistina is that the new rules restrict public access, he said.
"It's their tax dollars that pay for those buildings," Polistina said, adding it is not appropriate to restrict public access based on medical history.
The Senate bill to amend the Atlantic City casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law will be cons…
"All the senators were on a conference call, and everybody agreed to do it," Polistina said.
He will attend sessions in person, Polistina said, in the meantime.
"I will comply and be there in person," he said.
According to the resolution, all people entering "the Legislative State House, State House Annex and/or Legislative Staff Building/South Addition on committee days, voting sessions, quorum calls, and for any other meetings or gatherings, other than school tours, must show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours."
That includes members of the Legislature who are attending voting sessions, quorum calls or any other meetings or gatherings in the same buildings. But their negative tests can be from the previous seven days.
School tours must certify that all individuals attending the tour are fully vaccinated or have provided results of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.