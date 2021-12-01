Senate Republicans to sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access

TRENTON — Senate Republicans are planning a legal challenge to new COVID-19 restrictions at the Statehouse complex, which require anyone entering to show proof of having been vaccinated or proof of a negative test, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said Wednesday.

"There is definitely pushback," Polistina said. "The Assembly Republicans are talking about not participating if denied access. The Senate is going to go to court over it."

The new rules took effect Wednesday, after a State Capitol Joint Management Commission resolution dated Nov. 23. It is posted on the home page of the Legislature.

Senators are being allowed to participate virtually, but what most concerns Polistina is that the new rules restrict public access, he said.

"It's their tax dollars that pay for those buildings," Polistina said, adding it is not appropriate to restrict public access based on medical history.

"All the senators were on a conference call, and everybody agreed to do it," Polistina said.

He will attend sessions in person, Polistina said, in the meantime.