Senate Republicans sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access

On Thursday, however, both the Senate and Assembly are in session, so it will be the first time the rules are tested on a major legislative day.

"I don’t think that it's a big deal that we need a vaccination card," said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. "They're not saying you can’t come in — as long as you have that or test negative for COVID."

Mazzeo said it may be in response to the new omicron variant, but omicron was not identified as a potential threat by the World Health Organization until Friday.

Senators are being allowed to participate virtually, but what most concerns Polistina is that the new rules restrict public access, he said.

"It's their tax dollars that pay for those buildings," Polistina said, adding it is inappropriate to restrict public access based on medical history.

"All the senators were on a conference call, and everybody agreed to do it," Polistina said of the lawsuit.

He said he will attend sessions in person in the meantime.