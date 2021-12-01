 Skip to main content
Senate Republicans sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access
Senate Republicans sue over new vaccine rules for Statehouse access

D2 Republican Election Night

State Senate winner Vince Polistina speaks at the Republican election night party Nov. 2 at Linwood Country Club.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

The World Health Organization expects to have more information on the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus within days, its technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, said in a briefing on Wednesday.

TRENTON — Senate Republicans on Wednesday filed a legal challenge to new COVID-19 restrictions at the Statehouse complex, which require anyone entering to show proof of having been vaccinated or proof of a negative test.

"There is definitely pushback," said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic. "The Assembly Republicans are talking about not participating if denied access. The Senate is going to go to court over it."

The new rules took effect Wednesday, the result of a State Capitol Joint Management Commission resolution dated Nov. 23. The resolution is posted on the home page of the Legislature.

According to the lawsuit, filed in New Jersey Superior Court's Appellate Division, the resolution "constitutes unprecedented overreach by a state agency, as well as direct interference with the rights and powers set forth in the Constitution of the State of New Jersey and statutory law."

The commission is made up of four members of the executive branch and four members of the Legislative branch of government, according to the suit, and was established to oversee the restoration and preservation of the Statehouse complex. It has "no jurisdiction whatsoever to set rules for the Legislature," the lawsuit states.

On Thursday, however, both the Senate and Assembly are in session, so it will be the first time the rules are tested on a major legislative day.

"I don’t think that it's a big deal that we need a vaccination card," said Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic. "They're not saying you can’t come in — as long as you have that or test negative for COVID."

Mazzeo said it may be in response to the new omicron variant, but omicron was not identified as a potential threat by the World Health Organization until Friday.

Senators are being allowed to participate virtually, but what most concerns Polistina is that the new rules restrict public access, he said.

"It's their tax dollars that pay for those buildings," Polistina said, adding it is inappropriate to restrict public access based on medical history.

"All the senators were on a conference call, and everybody agreed to do it," Polistina said of the lawsuit.

He said he will attend sessions in person in the meantime.

According to the resolution, all people entering "the Legislative State House, State House Annex and/or Legislative Staff Building/South Addition on committee days, voting sessions, quorum calls, and for any other meetings or gatherings, other than school tours, must show ID and proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours."

That includes members of the Legislature who are attending voting sessions, quorum calls or any other meetings or gatherings in the same buildings. But their negative tests can be from the previous seven days.

School tours must certify that all individuals attending the tour are fully vaccinated or have provided results of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test conducted within the previous 72 hours.

Mazzeo said COVID restrictions and mask mandates were a big issue during the campaign.

"It’s pretty sensitive between the two parties," Mazzeo said. "In New Jersey, most people are vaccinated. We did a better job than most states. We're just trying to be a little bit more health sensitive as far as COVID."

State Sen. Vince Polistina

Polistina

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

