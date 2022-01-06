School groups urge Gov. Phil Murphy to extend NJ school mask mandate past Jan. 11

"While local control has many benefits in our state, the negative energy, divisiveness and distraction caused by this issue should not be underestimated," the coalition said in a letter Tuesday.

Murphy this week appealed to state lawmakers to grant a 90-day extension to some powers that allow him to impose mandates during the pandemic. The governor has said he has no plans to order all schools to return to remote learning as he did in March 2020.

"This is what is necessary now to keep our schools safe," Murphy said.

The mask requirement, issued under an executive order, mandates that New Jersey's more than 1 million students and staff at private, parochial, charter and renaissance schools wear a mask inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

A federal judge upheld the mask mandate after a challenge by a group of parents who said it was unnecessary and unfair. Some states including Utah have passed laws that prohibit school districts from requiring masks.

It is unknown whether lawmakers in the Democratically controlled Statehouse will back the mask extension sought by Murphy. The legislation session ends Monday.