SaveOurParks seeks better funding, 'friends' for battered NJ public lands

New Jersey spends billions to buy land for public parks and forests, but skimps on maintaining and protecting them, an environmental coalition said Monday as it launched a statewide #FixOurParks campaign.

Such neglect harms the land and residents’ ability to enjoy what their tax dollars have purchased, members said at a press conference to also release the New Jersey State Lands Management Report by ecologist Michael Van Clef, Ph.D., of Ecological Solutions LLC.

“Resources devoted to properly managing state parks and forests is just as important as acquiring additional lands,” said Jaclyn Rhoads, assistant executive director of the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, one of four groups in the coalition.

The report is a study of the condition of and funding for New Jersey’s public lands, which include 389 state parks, forests, wildlife management areas, and natural areas.

“Staffing has decreased by 28% since 2006, leading to reduced services including seasonally staffed or closed nature centers, swim areas closing early and delayed storm cleanup,” according to the report.

At about the same time, public lands acreage has increased by 13%, the report said.

It also found that the state has fewer hiking trails, campsites and state park visits per resident than either Pennsylvania or New York, and far fewer campsites and visits than the national average. (National trail data was not available.)

The Fix Our Parks campaign is seeking increased spending on staffing and contractors, and better enforcement of laws against illegal off-road vehicle use and illegal dumping, which are damaging fragile ecosystems.

It is also advocating for the creation of a statewide nonprofit such as a “Friends of New Jersey Parks” group, to raise private funds, and to develop an advocacy and volunteer base.

The other groups involved are the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, and the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference.

“A half million acres were preserved mostly by the state (in the Highlands in northwest New Jersey),” said Elliott Ruga, policy & communication director for the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

“What comes with that is responsibility to not only manage and steward those mostly forest resources but also make it safe for people who enjoy these resources and recreational opportunities,” Ruga said.

“There are now only 15 park superintendents responsible for over 50 parks,” the report said, down from about 45 some years ago. “The ratio of park service staff to visitors is 1 to 36,000 and there is 1 forest service staff for every 5,500 acres of land.”

There are not enough staff to protect public lands from their three biggest threats, according to Van Clef, who identified overpopulation of deer who decimate native species through overgrazing; and the subsequent overtaking of public lands by invasive species as major problems, in addition to illegal off-road vehicle damage.

Wharton State Forest in Atlantic, Camden and Burlington counties which includes Batsto Village, has been fighting against illegal dirt bike and ATV riding for years, but the damage continues.

Even street-legal vehicles such as trucks and Jeeps, which are allowed to use its roads, do damage when drivers deliberately or mistakenly take them off road, coalition members said.

Yet a map of Wharton approved by the Pinelands Commission in 2017 that would make it clear where motorized vehicles can and cannot go has not yet been implemented by the state Department of Environmental Protection, coalition members said.

According to the report, New Jersey annually spends just $4 per resident on operating its public lands, and $2 per resident on capital projects for public lands.

That compares to New York’s spending $24 per resident for operations and $22 per resident for capital projects; and Pennsylvania’s spending $12 and $18, respectively, on the same categories.

With New Jersey government now sitting on billions in surplus funds, now is the time to move to improve funding for public lands, said Tom Gilbert, co-executive director of New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

Learn more at FixOurParksNJ.org.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

