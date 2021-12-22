Saved from a doomed mall, Petal the Elephant still needs a home

And Petal already has been spruced up at Laran Bronze Inc. in Chester. “It didn’t look as if it had been vandalized, but there were signs of age, and some cracks we had to fix. We found pennies lodged into crevices,” said Lawrence Welker, whose father and uncle co-founded the business in 1984.

“All in all it just needed a little TLC to bring it back to what it used to be,” Welker said. “It’s definitely a beautiful piece, a fun piece, very playful, and it tied into people’s lives in a certain way. The great thing about public artwork is, it can have that impact.”

Frudakis, for whom Petal was his first major public commission, said he had been wondering about Petal’s fate.

“People were really trying to keep her from going down with the mall, and I’m glad she is still viable,” he said. “Hopefully she will be somewhere kids can enjoy her.”

Owings, a retired teacher who lives with his wife, retired teacher Nancy Collier, in an early 19th century house in the heart of Burlington, is as bullish about the prospects for raising enough money to create a new home for Petal at the historical society as he is about the prospects of his historic river city itself.