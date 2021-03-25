 Skip to main content
Rutgers will require vaccination for students returning to campus in fall
Rutgers will require vaccination for students returning to campus in fall

jonathan holloway

Jonathan Holloway, president of Rutgers University

Rutgers University students will need to get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, officials said Thursday.

Jonathan Holloway, the university’s president, said the vaccine will be widely available by early summer, and having all students inoculated will allow Rutgers to offer more face-to-face classes and speed up a “return to pre-pandemic normal.”

“The anticipated additional availability of the COVID-19 vaccine is enabling Rutgers to take steps to protect the health of our academic community and to move toward a full return to our pre-pandemic normal as a vibrant institution in fall 2021,” Holloway wrote in a Thursday message to students and staff.

“This health policy update means that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend in the fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated,” he added.

Staff will also be “strongly urge(d)” to get vaccinated “at the earliest opportunity,” Holloway said.

Students will have to show proof of vaccination to attend classes. The university will offer limited exemptions for students with medical or religious concerns, Holloway said.

Only one of the three approved vaccines — the Pfizer shot — is available for people under 18, meaning incoming freshmen who are 17 will have to get a Pfizer jab.

University officials said they’ve gotten state permission to administer the vaccine on campus but don’t yet have doses to give out.

Students who are registered in fully online courses and won’t return to campus will not need to get vaccinated.

Holloway said in addition to boosting the number of in-person classes the university can offer, the vaccination requirement will allow officials to expand dining and recreational options for students.

“Most important, a safer Rutgers community supports a safer New Jersey for our families, our friends and our neighbors across the state,” Holloway said.

