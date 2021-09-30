Rutgers professors say they were shortchanged in salary equity adjustments, especially those who work in Camden

+2 Murphy, Ciattarelli to clash in New Jersey governor debate TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli will meet t…

Professors on the New Brunswick campus who filed requests received an equity adjustment of about 13%, while those at Rutgers-Camden got 7%, said Jim Brown, associate professor of English and president of the Rutgers-Camden chapter of AAUP-AFT.

Rutgers-Camden accounted for about half of the 105 professors who asked for adjustments in the first round. And about one in five of those Rutgers-Camden professors got nothing, he said.

"Rutgers-Camden is systemically underpaid as compared to the other two campuses," Brown said. He said he was "inundated with text messages and emails expressing anger" after the letters from Rutgers went out Tuesday night.

Rutgers in a statement said it distributed $1.2 million in salary adjustments based on a negotiated process and that the adjustments were "reflective of a detailed analysis of relevant work-related factors for each person who requested a review to determine if they are being paid on an equitable basis."

The university declined further comment.