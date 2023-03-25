The Rose Tree Media school board on Thursday approved a contract for Cherry Hill Superintendent Joseph Meloche, who will take over the Delaware County, Pennsylvania, district July 1.

Under the five-year contract, Meloche will be paid a salary of $245,000 to oversee the district, which enrolls about 4,000 students. Cherry Hill, where Meloche was paid $204,324 last year, enrolls about 10,500.

"The Board of School Directors was impressed with Dr. Meloche's wealth of knowledge in all areas of school district leadership," Theresa Napson-Williams, president of the Rose Tree Media board, said in a statement. "He has a proven track record as a thoughtful and innovative leader who will seek continual improvement for our district while being mindful of children first, always."

Meloche, who has served as Cherry Hill's superintendent since 2015, was named superintendent of the year by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators in 2021. A graduate of Cherry Hill schools, he has been an educator for 30 years.

The Rose Tree Media board said it selected Meloche after a national search to replace former Superintendent Eleanor DiMarino-Linnen, who retired in 2022. Rose Tree Media is currently led by acting Superintendent William Dougherty.

Meloche said in a statement released by Rose Tree Media that he was "thrilled to join the dedicated faculty and staff of the Rose Tree Media School District. There has been such a discernible sense of pride throughout this process, reflecting the heart of the educational community. I am excited to begin meeting students, families, staff members, and community members as we embark on this journey together."

Meloche's contract in Cherry Hill runs through 2026. The school board there is expected to vote on his submission of departure Tuesday, and will then determine a timeline and next steps for naming a replacement at an April 11 meeting.