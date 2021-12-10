Richard L. Jones, vice president for student engagement at Rowan, dies at 55

"Even when he was little, he was a rescuer," said his mother, Sandy. If he knew that his classmates were in need of something, she said, he'd take it from home and give it to them.

One year, he earned enough money to buy new clothes for school. But he spent it on clothes for his younger sister instead. "He was my protector," said his sister, Angela Owens. "He was my best friend."

Dean Jones arrived at Rowan in 2008 and at first dealt directly with students regarding residential learning and university housing issues. Three years later, he was promoted to vice president for student life, and he began to create policies and oversee projects that had greater impact on the student body.

He became vice president for student engagement in 2019 and assumed even more responsibility for campus policy and implementation. He initiated programs to, among other things, support male teachers, advance social justice, and promote conflict resolution.

But he never closed the door of his new office to those who still needed help. "My passion is serving students," he told Rowan Confidential. "Making sure that students have a transformational experience."