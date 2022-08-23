Republican senators hear from opponents of new sex ed standards

Parents, child development experts and Republican legislators took aim at the state's new health and sex education standards for K-12 public school students in an independent hearing hosted by Senate Republicans Tuesday.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, and three other senators hosted the event on the Senate Republican Facebook page, interviewing a pediatrician and child development researcher as well as others.

Only those opposed to the new standards, which were set by the New Jersey State Board of Education and take effect in September, were invited to speak. Most said they felt complex topics of sexuality and gender would be introduced to children at ages too young to fully understand them.

"If (some of the materials in lesson plans to meet the standards) were shown to an 8-year-old child by a neighbor, he'd be charged with a Megan's Law offense," said Testa. "Why is it OK to show to our children (in school)?"

The New Jersey Department of Education, of which the state school board is part, sets academic standards but does not mandate specific curriculum, according to the department.

"It is the responsibility of local school districts to create curriculum, tailored to and in consultation with their communities, in order to implement standards within the understanding of local setting and context," according to a DOE statement.

In fact, many of the criticisms at the hearing were directed against proposed portions of a curriculum or lesson plan rather than the standards themselves.

The DOE sent a clarification to schools in April. It said the state does not choose or approve or recommend instructional materials.

It also said the Comprehensive Health and Physical Education standards to be achieved by the end of Grade 2, for example, call for students to understand that, "Every individual has unique skills and qualities, which can include the activities they enjoy such as how they may dress, their mannerisms, things they like to do."

The expectation is by the end of Grade 2 students will be able to, "Discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may limit behavior."

The law also allows parents or guardians to opt out of portions of health, family life education, or sex education that conflicts with their conscience or moral or religious beliefs, the DOE said.

When asked about the new standards Tuesday at a press conference in Passaic, Gov. Phil Murphy said the standards are age appropriate.

"If you look at the fine details for our youngest learners, it's basic stuff. The punch line is anybody can do anything," Murphy said. "Boys don't always wear blue and girls don't always wear pink. Boys don't always play one sport and girls another."

He said young elementary school students will not be taught about genitals or transgender issues.

Testa also criticized the State Board of Education for changing the standards in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic distracted parents and made in-person meetings impossible.

Pediatrician Dr. Meg Meeker, who has been in practice 32 years and has written books on parent-child relationships, said early elementary students do not have the cognitive skills to understand the intricacies of gender identity, and such topics would be confusing and damaging to them.

"Introducing these concepts to children as early as kindergarten to second grade is beyond their cognitive capacity to assimilate and does psychological damage," Meeker said.

Parent Amanda Riccari, of Emerson in Bergen County, said she finds the standards force the teaching of sexual concepts much too early.

"My Lord, there is a time and place," Riccari said. "Why is this mandate being pushed so strongly?"

A video of the hearing can be viewed on Youtube at https://youtu.be/PrxDcvecfMw