Reproductive rights bill passes N.J. Legislature after emotional debate

"Here, you put up a bill and that says, 'Let's have more (abortion),'" Webber said. "Let's educate women on alternatives. Don't encourage them to kill their own children."

Pro-choice members, however, said it was a simple question of human rights.

“Every woman should have the ability to make decisions for themselves,” said Assemblywoman Joann Downey, D-Monmouth. "It shouldn't be anyone else's choice."

Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, D-Essex, Morris, said she is one of 11 children. Her mother was denied the ability to have a tubal ligation after having seven children, because her husband would not sign a permission slip to allow it.

"She went on to have four more children before she finally left him," Jasey said. "It's a story I have lived with all my life. I ran a Planned Parenthood program for the city of East Orange in the early part of my career as a public health nurse, because I wanted all young women and young men to have the information they needed to make choices in their lives. It is hard for me to believe in 2022 we are still debating this."

Pro-life members also criticized the speed with which the bill, introduced on Jan. 6, was being handled.