Reproductive rights bill passes N.J. Legislature after emotional debate

TRENTON — A bill guaranteeing women self determination on reproductive issues passed both houses of the New Jersey Legislature Monday, after a long and emotional debate in the Assembly.
It now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy, who is expected to sign it.
The bill (A6260/S49) guarantees women the right to decide when and whether to bear children, and to access contraception, abortion and other reproductive health care for completing a pregnancy, said sponsor Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen.
Supporter Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington, a physician, said it codifies state Supreme Court precedent into law.
"There is a fundamental right enshrined in the state constitution independent of the U.S. Constitution," Conaway said.
The bill (A6260) passed the Assembly 46-22, with eight abstentions. Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic and in their last day in the Assembly, voted in favor.
It passed the state Senate 23-15.
"Let's be clear. Abortion is the leading cause of death in New Jersey," said Assemblyman Jay Webber, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic. "There are 48,000 a year."
That's about a third of all pregnancies in the state, Webber said, with the rate about three times higher among Black women than among white women.
"Here, you put up a bill and that says, 'Let's have more (abortion),'" Webber said. "Let's educate women on alternatives. Don't encourage them to kill their own children."
Pro-choice members, however, said it was a simple question of human rights.
“Every woman should have the ability to make decisions for themselves,” said Assemblywoman Joann Downey, D-Monmouth. "It shouldn't be anyone else's choice."
Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, D-Essex, Morris, said she is one of 11 children. Her mother was denied the ability to have a tubal ligation after having seven children, because her husband would not sign a permission slip to allow it.
"She went on to have four more children before she finally left him," Jasey said. "It's a story I have lived with all my life. I ran a Planned Parenthood program for the city of East Orange in the early part of my career as a public health nurse, because I wanted all young women and young men to have the information they needed to make choices in their lives. It is hard for me to believe in 2022 we are still debating this."
Pro-life members also criticized the speed with which the bill, introduced on Jan. 6, was being handled.
“To see the way this was brought to the floor ... the bill was only ready four days ago," said Assemblyman Brian Bergen, R-Morris, Somerset. He questioned why it was being rushed through at the last minute.
Vainieri Huttle said an earlier bill, the New Jersey Reproductive Freedom Act, was introduced in 2020 and the new bill was being worked on for a long time, after it became apparent it did not have enough support to pass.
Unlike the Reproductive Freedom Act, this bill says nothing about taxpayers paying for abortion, Conaway stressed.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, asked for an amendment to study why abortion is so much more common in the Black community, but it failed.
