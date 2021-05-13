Relaxed COVID-19 restrictions made official with executive order

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order making official next week's easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, Murphy announced the complete removal of outdoor gathering limits, as well as capacity limit increases for indoor businesses, that will take effect Wednesday.

"Throughout the pandemic, data and public health needs have guided the hard decisions we’ve made on COVID-19 restrictions," Murphy said Thursday in a news release. "With COVID-19 metrics trending in the right direction amidst substantial progress on our COVID-19 vaccination program, we can move forward with these significant steps towards a return to normalcy."

On May 19, restaurants, stores, casinos, salons, barber shops, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, amusement facilities, places of worship and theaters will be able to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot social distancing and masking requirements remain in place.

There also will be no limit on party size per table (currently at eight people); no limit on outdoor gatherings; a 250-person limit on catered events, funeral or memorial services, performances, political activities and commercial gatherings; and a 30% capacity limit for indoor fixed-seat venues with 1,000 seats or more such as concerts and sporting events.

