Red wave driven by GOP turnout, but will it last?

On Tuesday, Mazzeo lost to Republican Vince Polistina 30,322 to 27,740 — a difference of less than 3,000. Compare that with the 2017 performance of state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who won by more than 6,000 votes — 26,950 to 23,406 — but got fewer overall votes.

Another contrast to 2017 was in the 2nd District assembly races, where Republicans Don Guardian and Claire Swift both won. They defeated incumbent John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick by about 4,000 votes each.

"The Democrats did themselves no favor with the mailer that was from the NJEA (New Jersey Education Association) PAC, attacking Claire Swift," Froonjian said. "It was so over the top. When you accuse somebody of being responsible for killing children, even in this clouded political environment, that cuts through."

The mailer blamed Swift for the deaths of children in the care of what was then called the Division of Youth and Family Services, even though she was an attorney for the agency in Atlantic County, and the deaths happened in North Jersey and Camden County.

Swift put out a release demanding a retraction and threatening legal action against the PAC, called Garden State Forward.