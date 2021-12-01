Recent gun buyers are warier and have less impulse control than other firearm owners, Rutgers study finds

+6 Egg Harbor Township drug bust yields 5 arrests Four Egg Harbor Township residents and one from Vineland face drug charges after authorities…

"We aren't sure whether they were that way beforehand, or whether having bought a gun, it's sort of sensitizing them to be more aware of threats," he said.

Likewise, prior research has found that owning a firearm is associated with more willingness to take risks. But that doesn't necessarily mean one factor causes the other. Men in general have a higher tolerance for risk.

Other studies suggest there are two primary motivations behind firearm purchases — sport shooting and hunting, and the belief that the weapon is needed for self-protection, Buttrick said. There can be overlap between the two, but it is likely that those who purchased firearms in 2020 fell more into the "protection" category, he said.

Rodriguez agreed that more research was needed, calling the study a first step. She said she and her co-authors, who work at the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center, undertook the study in part to guide violence-prevention messaging.

"If you can tailor it to the specific group you're working with — what's important to them, what's driving them to this behavior — then you can know what to target," she said. "You can know how to talk to them."

With gun purchases still brisk in 2021, the researchers may now have to broaden their scope. By the end of October, the FBI had recorded 33 million background checks, already higher than any year before — except for 2020.