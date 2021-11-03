Proposal to allow betting on NJ college sports rejected

ATLANTIC CITY — Gamblers in New Jersey still won’t be able to bet on — or against — Rutgers, Seton Hall, Princeton and other college sports teams as a result of voters rejecting a ballot measure that would have allowed such bets.

Voters rejected a measure that would have allowed betting on New Jersey college teams or teams from other states whose games are played in New Jersey in results that were tallied Wednesday.

They approved a separate ballot question that will allow organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.

Backers of the sports betting question had intended to help New Jersey maintain its national leadership of the legal sports betting market in the U.S. The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting, and half the country currently does.

Proponents said New Jersey was losing out on bets involving popular New Jersey college teams that sports books in other states are allowed to take. The state is also hosting several college tournaments soon involving teams from across the country that are expected to draw heavy interest from bettors.

Polling over the summer and early fall had shown the measure heading for defeat.

