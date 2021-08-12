Promoter of Philly's Immersive Van Gogh exhibition acknowledges delay at its 'secret location'

Adding to the frustration is the presenters' insistence that the show be mounted at an undisclosed "secret venue."

Jean Brubaker of Philadelphia bought 26 tickets in June for an August visit to the show by her women's group. She has not been notified of the cancellation and has been unable to get any information about the venue, a refund, or an alternative date from the show's operators. So far she is out $1,000, she said.

"The whole thing is just disgusting," she said. "The surprise location was supposed to make it more exciting, right? But they're not communicating with their ticket buyers. I bought the tickets in mid-June. My tickets are for the 16th of August. And I haven't heard anything from them."

She said she had sent multiple emails seeking information.

"I kept on trying to be patient and keeping my 26 people patient. At this point, I don't know what to do."

One Facebook user posted a few days ago that she had purchased tickets for Sunday but when she searched for her tickets on the Fever website, it said the show had been canceled, "but they're still selling tickets. Can anyone shed any light on this?" The only response to her post was from another Facebook user who questioned the show's legitimacy and said "it did the same to mine."