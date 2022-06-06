Primary election Tuesday, here are the basics

Tuesday is the primary election date in New Jersey when folks in South Jersey will decide who will represent their parties in the November general election for the congressional seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

In New Jersey, to vote in a primary you must have either already declared membership in a party or be an unaffiliated voter who declares membership in a party on Election Day.

In three days of in-person early voting Friday through Sunday, Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon said Monday that 738 people voted in seven locations around the county.

It was the second election in New Jersey in which early voting was available. The first was the 2021 general election in November, when more than 7,000 people used that option.

"We weren't expecting an enormous turnout," Bugdon said. "There are very few contests on the ballot."

There are no contested county level primaries in Atlantic or Cape May counties this year, and only a small number of local primary races.

Primaries generally tend to attract only the most active Democratic and Republican party members, according to John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

Atlantic County Commissioner At-Large Amy Gatto, a Republican, District 1 Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, and District 4 Commissioner Republican Richard Dase, are up for re-election this year, but do not face primary challengers.

On the Republican side in the congressional race, voters will choose between Van Drew and his two challengers, Sean Pignatelli, of Downe Township, and John Barker, of Berkeley Township.

Pignatelli is a small business owner and carpenter, and Barker started and sold two small businesses and is an Army veteran.

Van Drew, a former dentist and long-time office holder at the local, county and state levels, has the endorsement of all six Republican county committees in the district.

On the Democratic side, candidates are engineer Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, and civil rights attorney and former law enforcement officer Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township.

Alexander has been endorsed by all six county Democratic committees, and Rush has received the endorsement of the Gloucester County committee (along with Alexander).

Voters can either go to their specified polling place Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., or if they are using vote-by-mail ballots must mail them in time for a Tuesday postmark. They can also use drop boxes set up around all counties, as long as they drop their ballots in them by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when drop boxes are locked and can no longer be used.

Locations for every county’s drop boxes are available at state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml on the voter information portal.

After redistricting this year, the second district represented by Van Drew now includes parts or all of six counties in South Jersey, rather than eight counties in the past.

It also now includes more of Republican-leaning Ocean County, going farther north into territory formerly part of the district represented by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd.

Kim's new district covering parts of Burlington, Monmouth and Middlesex counties is now more Democratic leaning.

Both Van Drew and Kim are endorsed by all the county committees in their districts and are expected to win the primary against opponents with little experience or backing.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.