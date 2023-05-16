TRENTON — New Jersey counties are seeking residents to serve as poll workers for the upcoming June 6 primary election.
Those who staff a polling location will earn $21.43 per hour on in-person early voting days and $300 for a full shift on primary day, according to a news release from the New Jersey Division of Elections.
The division is partnering with counties to recruit election workers.
“Poll workers are essential to our election process,” said Assistant Secretary of State Lauren Zyriek Enriquez, who serves as acting director of the New Jersey Division of Elections. “For the upcoming June primary, we will need thousands of New Jersey citizens to step up and serve their communities during the early voting period and on June 6th for Primary Day.”
Residents are encouraged to submit an application at Pollworker.NJ.Gov.
Workers will be needed during the following times:
- June 2 to 4 for in-person early voting
- June 6 for primary election day
Poll workers must be at least 16 years old, U.S. citizens and residents of New Jersey, and must be registered to vote in their home counties.
College and high school students are encouraged to apply.
Those under 18 will work limited hours per shift and do not have to be registered to vote.
Contact your county board of elections for further information.
For full details on the June 6 primary, visit Vote.NJ.Gov, contact local election officials or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 877-NJ-VOTER (877-658-6837).
