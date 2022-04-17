Political Briefs: Van Drew wants continued 'expedited removal' of undocumented immigrants

U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and 77 of his House Republican colleagues asked the Department of Homeland Security to reverse a decision to rescind the department's "expedited removal" policy of undocumented immigrants.

Known as Title 42, the policy was put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The reversal has caused concern in border states, many of which joined a lawsuit by 21 states trying to stop the policy reversal.

In a letter last week to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Van Drew said "border patrol agents are overwhelmed, fentanyl is pouring into and destroying our communities, and migrants with criminal convictions are making their way past our southern border."

Under expedited removal, he said, hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants have been deported in a timely manner. Without it, there is no effective way to deter illegal border crossings, Van Drew said.

Supporters of ending the use of Title 42, such as the American Immigration Council and nonprofit Human Rights First, say it violates the law and sends vulnerable refugees back into abusive situations.

"Using the Title 42 policy to return people to places where they face persecution and torture violates U.S. refugee law and treaty obligations as former and current U.S. government officials, federal courts, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, (and more) have all concluded," Human Rights First says on its website.

Bader Field presentation

Two executives behind a plan to build a car-centric housing, retail and hotel project at Bader Field will be guest speakers at a Chelsea Neighborhood Association meeting Thursday.

DEEM Enterprises COO Michael Bender and CLO Dan Gallagher will present an overview of Renaissance at Bader Field, which they plan to build on 143 acres at the waterfront former airport site.

DEEM calls its proposal "a resilient and sustainable new community dedicated to the motoring enthusiast, while providing new economic and growth opportunities to the greater community."

The meeting will be held 7 p.m. at the Scarpa Academic Building at Stockton University in Atlantic City in Room 314. Parking is available behind the Academic Building.

Participation is also available via Zoom at https://stockton.zoom.us/j/92880737171?pwd=Qk5wUGRVVWFldmJEUGNWdm9mSEsxZz09/. Password: 741658.

Another Alexander endorsement

Democratic Candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, said Friday he has been endorsed by Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler.

Alexander is a former police officer and is now a civil rights attorney. He and Carolyn Rush, a Sea Isle City engineer, are facing each other in the Democratic primary for the seat now held by Van Drew.

Alexander has the support of all county committees in the district, while Rush and Alexander share support of the Gloucester County Democrats.

Former congressional candidate Amy Kennedy has endorsed Alexander, as has former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic; County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; former LD-1 Assembly candidate Yolanda Garcia Balicki; and retired police officer and EHT PAL Director Hector Tavarez, who was also running in the primary but dropped out to support Alexander.

"During his run, I have watched him truly listen to the people of this district," Scheffler said in a news release. "Every time a new issue is raised at one meeting or forum Tim arrives at the next excited to talk about his plan to address it."

Environmental groups decry Murphy energy plans

A coalition of 135 environmental groups said last week Gov. Phil Murphy's Administration is not serious about climate goals, and estimated that New Jersey's greenhouse gas emissions have increased under Murphy's watch.

Six major fossil fuel expansion projects approved by the Murphy Administration over the past four years have increased emissions 19%, and another seven projects pending could increase them another 38%, according to Empower New Jersey.

"The continued proliferation of pipelines, compressor stations, power plants, highway expansions, Liquified Natural Gas projects and other polluting fossil fuel infrastructure in our state represents a significant threat to climate, public health and our economy," the group said in a news release.

Five of seven projects currently seeking approvals would be built in low-income and/or communities of color, according to Empower New Jersey.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.