Political Briefs: Van Drew pays Callaway $25,000 for consulting

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, has again hired Atlantic City's Craig Callaway as a strategy consultant in his re-election campaign, according to recent reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In his quarterly expenditures report dated Oct. 15 Van Drew reported paying Callaway’s G.O.Y.V. LLC at 500 Wabash Ave. in Atlantic City $25,000 on July 29.

Callaway, a former Democratic City Council president who spent time in prison for bribery, is known as an expert at getting out the mail-in-ballot vote.

Callaway for years helped mostly Democrats with their campaigns, but worked for Van Drew's first re-election campaign in 2020. At the time Callaway, who is African American, said he was tired of Democrats taking the Black community for granted and praised Van Drew for keeping his promises to the community.

In his successful 2020 re-election campaign Van Drew had paid Callaway $110,000 as of Oct. 27, 2020, for get-out-the-vote efforts, according to expenditure reports filed with the FEC.

Van Drew was elected as a Democrat and changed parties to Republican in December after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Van Drew has said Trump did nothing to justify negating the public’s vote and forcing Trump out of office.

Van Drew opposes offshore wind farms

On Friday, Van Drew send out a press release stating his complete opposition to the implementation of offshore wind projects off the coast of South Jersey, saying they are being rushed by President Joe Biden and Governor Phil Murphy, both Democrats.

“Since these offshore wind projects were announced, I have expressed my concerns and reservations, and they have not wavered,” said Congressman Van Drew. “While renewable energy could be an important step forward for enhancing American energy independence, it cannot fully replace nuclear, natural gas and oil."

Van Drew said Biden "is begging foreign adversaries for oil, energy prices are at an all-time high, and we have no idea how these projects will further increase those prices."

“My concerns stem from the unknown environmental impacts of these projects, the potential impacts on tourism and ocean-related recreational activity, the potential impacts on the fishing industry, and the lack of transparency with the public," Van Drew said.

Van Drew, Alexander to debate Wednesday night

Van Drew will debate Democratic challenger Tim Alexander, a former cop and a Civil Rights attorney from Galloway Township, at Stockton University Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Limited seating is being made available to the public.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City will co-sponsor the debate between the candidates at the Campus Center Theatre on the Galloway campus Oct. 19.

Seating registration is available at stockton.edu/hughescenter. Seats are first-come, first-served, and guests will be checked in at the door by name, Stockton said Tuesday in a news release.

Incumbent congressman Van Drew, a Republican, is being challenged by Alexander, a Democrat, for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Van Drew has held his seat since 2019, replacing Republican former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

In 2019, Van Drew left the Democratic Party and became a member of the Republican Party, citing his opposition to the impeachment of then-President Donald Trump.

Press editor Nicholas Huba and Atlantic County journalist Clyde Hughes will ask the candidates questions. The debate will be moderated by John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center.

No questions will be taken from the audience the evening of the debate, Stockton said.

The debate will be streamed online and may be viewed at either PressofAC.com or stockton.edu/hughes-center.

Alexander endorsed by Democratic leaders

It may be no surprise that elected Democrats are endorsing Alexander in his race against Republican Van Drew, but his campaign put out a press release saying he has been endorsed by municipal and county leaders of color, including Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Logan Township Mayor Frank Minor, Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey, Cumberland County Commissioner Donna Pierson, Atlantic City Council Members Kaleem Shabazz, Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, and Stephanie Marshall, Bridgeton City Councilwoman Marian King and Pleasantville City Council Members Lawrence “Tony” Davenport, Bertillo “Bert” Correa, Carla Thomas, and Victor Carmona.

They follow a raft of prominent Democrats endorsing Alexander, including Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.