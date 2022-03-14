Political Briefs: Stanfield bill moves to protect horseshoe crabs

A bipartisan resolution to continue protecting horseshoe crabs in the Delaware Bay from overfishing was endorsed by the Senate Environment and Energy Committee ON Monday.

It was sponsored by State Sen. Jean Stanfield, R-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden; and Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, Somerset.

The resolution (SR-67) urges the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission to continue prohibiting the harvest of female horseshoe crabs, except for scientific purposes.

New Jersey has a moratorium on the harvesting of horseshoe crabs unless for the purpose of research or vaccine development. The fisheries commission, which has managed the crab population in the Delaware Bay since 2013, approved a policy change in January that may allow for harvesting female horseshoe crabs.

“Lifting the harvesting ban on female horseshoe crabs is a bad idea that could jeopardize the fragile Delaware Bay ecosystem,” Stanfield said. “Female crabs make up less than 25% of the bay’s horseshoe crab population, and the survival of the 350-million-year-old species is in the balance.”

Delaware Bay is the spawning ground for the largest population of horseshoe crabs in the world, according to Stanfield.

Several bird species, including the endangered Red Knot, pass through the region on annual migrations from the Arctic Circle to the tip of Argentina and back, and many fish species feed on horseshoe crabs and their eggs.

The crabs’ blood is an ingredient in a compound pharmaceutical companies use to test drugs for purity.

“Blood from horseshoe crabs played a key role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Stanfield said. “Every drug manufacture depends on the blood to ensure medications are free of potentially deadly bacterial toxins.”

Lobbyists and money, perfect together: New Jersey lobbyists spent $93.7 million in 2021, a drop of more than $13 million from 2020 but still the third highest spending year on record, according to annual reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

And the 2021 total is preliminary and is likely to be higher, ELEC said.

“At just under $94 million, it is the third highest spending ever,” said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “Lobbying expenditures typically fluctuate year-to-year depending on the issues. Even in the down years, the business of lobbying remains a major enterprise in the Garden State.”

In 2021, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSE&G) was the top spender at $2.7 million. Even with a big reduction in spending, Horizon ranked second at $1.9 million.

The Fuel Merchants Association of NJ made the Top 10 list for lobbying spending for the first time in 2021. It was the third highest spender at $1.4 million in 2021 — an increase of 979%.

The dramatic increase in its outlays was prompted by a proposal in the state’s Energy Master Plan to require New Jersey homeowners to switch from fossil fuel burning heating and hot water systems to all-electric. The group launched an advocacy group called SmartHeatNJ in September 2021 to conduct a public outreach program against the switch.

Brindle said spending in 2020 was unusually high for many reasons, including the arrival of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a flood of legislation and regulations.

Big spenders in 2020 were the New Jersey Education Association, the state teacher’s union; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, the state’s largest health insurer; and a social welfare nonprofit group operated by supporters of Gov. Phil Murphy called New Direction NJ Corp., which ran heavy media advertisements promoting his policies in the year preceding his successful reelection bid.

Lobbyists also reported a record number of clients for the third straight year. The number was 2,283, up 11 from 2,272 in 2020.

Summary information about lobbyist activities in 2021 can be obtained at: elec.state.nj.us/publicinformation/gaa_annual.htm.

