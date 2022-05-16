 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLITICAL BRIEFS

Political Briefs: Bill would set rules for locations of early voting, drop box sites

  • 0
Drop Box

A drop box at the Deerfield Municipal Building in Cumberland County on Sept. 24, 2020.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A bill to change the way counties locate early voting sites passed out of committee last week and now goes to the state Assembly Appropriations Committee.

The Assembly State and Local Government Committee reported the bill out favorably Thursday.

The bill (A3821) requires that at least 50% of the early voting centers and ballot drop boxes in a county be located in municipalities that have the lowest voter turnout percentages in that county.

At least 50% of the early voting locations and ballot drop boxes are also to be placed in locations that are accessible by public transportation.

Current law says that, when possible, early voting locations should be located with easy access to most populated areas of the county and spread out throughout the county.

“All early voting locations shall be public facilities, such as county courthouses, public libraries and the offices of the municipal clerk, county clerk, and county board of elections, or places of public accommodation as provided under Title 10 of the Revised Statutes,” current law says.

People are also reading…

No public school building can be used as an early voting location, however.

Bill to study safer recycling of

e-vehicle batteriesAssemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, introduced a bill (A3492) last week to create a task force to study how to safely recycle electric vehicle batteries without harming the environment.

“The lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries contain toxic chemicals, which not only pollute the Earth, but could potentially explode if mishandled,” Dancer said. “New Jersey needs to get ahead of this issue.”

The task force would be established in the state Department of Environmental Protection and members would produce a report with recommendations to the governor and Legislature in two years.

Dancer said DEP statistics show there were 64,307 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey at the end of December — an increase of nearly 64,000 in the past decade. Gov. Phil Murphy has set a goal of registering 330,000 electric vehicles in New Jersey by 2025.

Kim kicks off re-election campaignU.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, was set to launch his 2022 reelection campaign at an event Sunday afternoon at Chesterfield Organic Orchards in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

After redistricting, Congressman Kim will now run in a newly redrawn district that includes most of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties. The district no longer covers parts of southern Ocean County, as it did previously.

Kim’s campaign said he has amassed a war chest of $3.8 million through grassroots fundraising.

REPORTER:

Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

New Jersey spending $21M on projects to fight climate change

New Jersey spending $21M on projects to fight climate change

New Jersey is spending $21 million on projects to help fight climate change. That includes purchasing electric trucks for some municipalities, and handing out grants for projects to restore salt marshes, sea grass beds, forests and other areas. The state will spend $6 million to help communities purchase 16 electric vehicles statewide including garbage trucks, dump trucks and ambulances. It also includes an electric car sharing project in Jersey City. The state will also hand out $15 million in funding for nature-based infrastructure projects in coastal, woodland and urban areas.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo, US

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News