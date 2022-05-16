Political Briefs: Bill would set rules for locations of early voting, drop box sites

A bill to change the way counties locate early voting sites passed out of committee last week and now goes to the state Assembly Appropriations Committee.

The Assembly State and Local Government Committee reported the bill out favorably Thursday.

The bill (A3821) requires that at least 50% of the early voting centers and ballot drop boxes in a county be located in municipalities that have the lowest voter turnout percentages in that county.

At least 50% of the early voting locations and ballot drop boxes are also to be placed in locations that are accessible by public transportation.

Current law says that, when possible, early voting locations should be located with easy access to most populated areas of the county and spread out throughout the county.

“All early voting locations shall be public facilities, such as county courthouses, public libraries and the offices of the municipal clerk, county clerk, and county board of elections, or places of public accommodation as provided under Title 10 of the Revised Statutes,” current law says.

No public school building can be used as an early voting location, however.

Bill to study safer recycling of

e-vehicle batteriesAssemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, introduced a bill (A3492) last week to create a task force to study how to safely recycle electric vehicle batteries without harming the environment.

“The lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries contain toxic chemicals, which not only pollute the Earth, but could potentially explode if mishandled,” Dancer said. “New Jersey needs to get ahead of this issue.”

The task force would be established in the state Department of Environmental Protection and members would produce a report with recommendations to the governor and Legislature in two years.

Dancer said DEP statistics show there were 64,307 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey at the end of December — an increase of nearly 64,000 in the past decade. Gov. Phil Murphy has set a goal of registering 330,000 electric vehicles in New Jersey by 2025.

Kim kicks off re-election campaignU.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, was set to launch his 2022 reelection campaign at an event Sunday afternoon at Chesterfield Organic Orchards in Chesterfield Township, Burlington County.

After redistricting, Congressman Kim will now run in a newly redrawn district that includes most of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties. The district no longer covers parts of southern Ocean County, as it did previously.

Kim’s campaign said he has amassed a war chest of $3.8 million through grassroots fundraising.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.