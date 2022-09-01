 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police release video and documents from Gary Busey groping investigation, but they’re heavily redacted

Gary Busey has been charged with three sex crimes that allegedly took place earlier this month at a horror films fan convention

 Bang Showbiz

Police in Cherry Hill on Wednesday released video and documents from their investigation into groping allegations against Gary Busey, but the documentation was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details.

Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are blurred and contain no audio.

The 78-year-old actor can be seen and heard in a 2-minute, 15-second bodycam video, which also is partially blurred and muted. In the video dated Aug. 14 and time-stamped around 8 p.m., Busey is walking to an awaiting black SUV parked outside the DoubleTree hotel entrance carrying a metal case when he is approached by at least one officer. “How do I get a hold of you?” the unnamed officer asks Busey, who responds, “For what reason?” The video then is muted again for a short duration.

When the audio resumes, Busey and the officer engage in small talk about the weather in California. After another muted portion, the officer can be heard asking, “You still have my card, right?” Busey pulls out his wallet and takes out something, to which the officer says, “Yep, that’s me.”

The officer shakes Busey’s hand and says, “Take care. Have a safe trip.”

The encounter appears to have occurred after Busey was interviewed.

A 28-minute, 15-second video released by Cherry Hill police Wednesday titled “Gary Busey Interview” is completely blurred and muted.

Busey allegedly groped three victims at a Cherry Hill movie convention, tried to unhook one victim’s bra and pushed police officers to persuade victims not to report what happened, according to police documents that shed light on the criminal sexual contact charges against him.

Busey allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with at least three victims during a photo shoot at the Monster-Mania Convention on Aug. 13, groping two victims’ buttocks and putting his face near a third victim’s breasts and trying to unhook the victim’s bra. Busey allegedly asked one victim “where she got them” after putting his face near the person’s breasts.

On Aug. 22, TMZ posted video of Busey denying that he sexually assaulted the women, and he said “they made up a story.” Busey was seen stopping at a gas station in the Malibu area of Southern California when a video reporter asked him to comment on the allegations.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Monster-Mania said it was assisting police in investigating the incident and that Busey was removed from the convention and told not to return as soon as management received a complaint from attendees. Convention management also encouraged attendees to file a police report.

“The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values,” the convention’s management said in the post.

Busey was one of the many sci-fi and horror film alumni slated to appear at the Monster-Mania convention. He was scheduled to appear and take photos with fans in the Riverside Pavilion area of the DoubleTree Hotel, where the convention was held, alongside other actors such as Ralph Macchio, Tom Skerritt and Lance Henriksen.

The actor, who lives in Malibu, has appeared in more than 100 films, including an Oscar-nominated turn in "The Buddy Holly Story," as well as "Lethal Weapon," "Predator 2" and "Point Break." He is known for his often bizarre behavior that some have linked to a serious motorcycle accident in 1988 in which he suffered head injuries. Busey was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

