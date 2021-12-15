Pat Delsi, radio pioneer and popular broadcaster, dies at 86

Legendary South Jersey music business insider Kal Rudman and his wife, Lucille, have died Solomon “Kal” Rudman, 91, the South Jersey music business insider who founded the influentia…

Off the air, Delsi was the general manager at Camden's WCAM-AM, and then the owner of Camden's WSSJ-AM. He was inducted into a half-dozen halls of fame, and became an enthusiastic contributor to dozens of professional and civic organizations, from the Philadelphia Press Association to the Sons of Italy.

He won several awards, including the 2014 Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia person of the year, and most recently was president of his own broadcast and entertainment consulting company, PDS Broadcasting Inc. He sold WSSJ in 2000.

"Most of all he was the nicest gentleman you will ever meet," said Dan Baker, Delsi's college basketball and football broadcast partner for 40 years. "He was old-school, chivalrous and he loved people. When he was at a game and talking to people, he was in his element."

Born Pasquale Del Signore on June 2, 1935, in Sulmona, Italy, Delsi knew he needed a catchy name for radio, so he signed on first as Don Stevens. But another disc jockey at WCAM had that last name, too.

So Delsi, using the "Del" and "Si" of his surname, combined with the popular Delsea Drive that was mentioned so often in his local radio ads, renamed himself Pat Delsi. For music and dance shows, he called himself the "Swinging Shepherd."