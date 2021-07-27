Part-time, full time, any time — we need workers now, business owners say

Morey's expects staffing to fall to about 45% of 2019 levels in mid-August unless something is done to get people off unemployment and onto payrolls, Beckson said.

Many business representatives said they advertise constantly and cannot get applicants for jobs, and even when they hire someone, the person often does not show up to work.

"Without child care, parents cannot return to work," said Karyn Serrano Jarzyk, owner of Kiddie Academy in Runnemede. Yet she said child care centers are still under COVID restrictions that require the same children and staff to be together all day. Children are not allowed, for example, to move to a different room with different kids if they stay longer than other children in their group.

That has meant she doesn't have the flexibility needed to run her normal schedule of 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. She has had to shorten her day and cut back on the number of children she can accept, she said. It's time to end those restrictions on child care centers, she said.

Siekerka said businesses would put out the money themselves for a proposed $1,000 return-to-work bonus if the state would promise reimbursement using federal COVID funds, for example.