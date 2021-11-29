Pandemic causing most NJ business owners to mull exit

A majority of business owners are considering an early end to their enterprises due to continued pandemic-related obstacles, according to the 2022 Business Outlook Survey from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

About 28% of responding business owners said they will look to sell or cease their business sooner than anticipated due to continued COVID-19-related challenges, such as difficulty hiring and getting product, while 31% said they are still determining if their plans will change.

Only 37% said they have not changed their future plans due to the challenges of the past 20 months.

“We have seen some incredible resolve from small business owners since March of 2020 and a willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain or get ahead, especially as it relates to raising wages,” NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka said. “However, there is no question that the continued challenges are wearing down some business owners."

The results should send a message to legislators not to increase the burden on businesses with new mandates or costs, Siekerka said.

"Fewer businesses mean fewer jobs and less revenue for the state as it looks to make an economic recovery," Siekerka said.