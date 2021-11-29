Pandemic causing most NJ business owners to mull exit

A majority of business owners are considering an early end to their enterprises due to continued pandemic-related obstacles, according to the 2022 Business Outlook Survey from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.
About 28% of responding business owners said they will look to sell or cease their business sooner than anticipated due to continued COVID-19-related challenges, such as difficulty hiring and getting product, while 31% said they are still determining if their plans will change.
Only 37% said they have not changed their future plans due to the challenges of the past 20 months.
“We have seen some incredible resolve from small business owners since March of 2020 and a willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain or get ahead, especially as it relates to raising wages,” NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka said. “However, there is no question that the continued challenges are wearing down some business owners."
The results should send a message to legislators not to increase the burden on businesses with new mandates or costs, Siekerka said.
"Fewer businesses mean fewer jobs and less revenue for the state as it looks to make an economic recovery," Siekerka said.
Questions for the 63rd Annual Business Outlook Survey were sent to New Jersey business owners and executive staff in September 2020, the NJBIA said. The report is based on 601 valid responses, and most respondents were small businesses, with 73% employing 24 or fewer people.
The most common challenge reported by businesses was supply-chain shortages, with 79% saying they faced more shortages and delays in 2021 than in previous years.
A majority of businesses in New Jersey raised wages in 2021, sometimes considerably, but 73% reported struggling to find appropriate staffing, according to the survey.
Of businesses that were challenged to find staff, 57% said staff was more stressed; 51% lost revenue; 50% increased wages higher than they wanted or could afford; 45% reported customer service suffered; 32% hired staff with lower qualifications; and 24% reduced hours/days open.
Almost two-thirds said they had scheduled interviewees who didn’t show up, and almost half faced candidates who said they wanted to remain unemployed to collect unemployment benefits.
Almost 30% said candidates had asked to be paid off the books so they could continue to collect unemployment
Child care challenges kept candidates from returning to work in 26% of the responding businesses.
Only 13% of businesses increased hiring this year, while 34% said their hiring decreased.
That net negative of -21% was similar to the -23% net negative in hiring in 2020. However, 2020’s low hiring numbers probably were more related to pandemic-related closures and restrictions than the lack of available workforce, according to NJBIA.
Prior to 2020, there hadn’t been a net negative in hiring in the survey since 2012, according to NJBIA.
In predicting activity in 2022, 33% said they will hire more, compared to 9% saying they will cut hiring. That's a +24% net positive hiring outlook and 9% higher than the outlook for 2021, NJBIA said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
