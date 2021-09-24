Operators of contentious PennEast shale gas pipeline declare a retreat

But activists who have fought the project since it was first announced in 2014 did a victory dance this week after the New Jersey attorney general filed papers in federal court announcing that PennEast agreed to halt efforts to condemn 42 parcels in which the state claims a property interest. Most of the properties, which were the subject of the Supreme Court appeal, are privately owned land upon which New Jersey has granted conservation easements. Two are actually state lands.

"We really see this as a recognition that the writing is on the wall for this project," said Tom Gilbert, campaign director for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, which has long argued that the pipeline is unnecessary. "They're claiming that they're not abandoning the project, but actions speak louder than words."

The PennEast project is among several fossil fuel pipelines that have run into stiff resistance from aggrieved property owners and climate activists, who have joined to rally political opposition to energy infrastructure projects. In New Jersey, the project was initiated while Republican Gov. Chris Christie was in office and received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval, which comes with the power to exercise eminent domain. But the project fell out of favor after the 2017 election of Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, whose administration had promised to pursue a clean energy agenda.