One South Jersey couple's zigzag journey to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Andy Anderson, 73, hoped, along with his wife, Kathy, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, but the Glassboro couple found, like thousands of others in the Philadelphia region, a confusing maze of sign-up options and details that change almost daily.

Limited doses of the vaccines are being rolled out in phases by New Jersey, which distributes them to counties, health care providers or mega sites managed by the state. But it's not always clear for those seeking the vaccine how to get an appointment or even which sites have available doses.

Anderson, a financial adviser, first started trying to register shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy announced that starting Jan. 14 vaccinations would be expanded beyond health care workers to anyone 65 and older, or younger residents with a high-risk medical condition.

He logged onto a portal operated by the state for preregistration that is supposed to email those who are eligible under the phased rollout.

"I haven't heard back from them, and I realize that it was probably fruitless," Anderson said.