On a South Jersey military base, help for Afghan evacuees starting new lives

The brick housing is supplemented by what are commonly called tents, though those structures are hardened and more resilient than canvas.

Half the Afghans here are children, and 1,400 of those are between ages 5 and 12. Several couples have gotten married. More than 30 babies have been born, and about 300 women are pregnant.

Amid the chaotic evacuation that occurred as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August, the base became one of eight U.S. military installations to serve as "safe havens." Together they now house about 50,000 Afghans.

The federal government wants to quickly move people off the bases and into permanent houses, to get them started on forging new American lives. But that movement, while picking up, continues to be hampered by a tight housing market — people can't leave if there's nowhere to go.

Colder weather is setting in as fall departs.

And Howland was leaving too, last week wrapping up an assignment where he essentially served as the liaison between the military and the evacuees, charged with helping each side manage the needs, wants and abilities of the other.