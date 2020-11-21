Officials, medical representatives defend 'elective' surgery during pandemic

There are also severe financial consequences to limiting what hospitals can do, often falling hardest on smaller institutions in less populated areas.

“If all of a sudden elective surgeries were canceled, it would have a significant financial effect. Look at what our hospital went through in the spring,” said Shore Medical Center spokesman Brian Cahill.

Between buying personal protective equipment and the loss of income from canceled surgeries and procedures, Shore estimates it lost $24 million from late March to late May.

“Certainly we are going to comply to whatever decisions are made, but we are confident we are prepared to serve the community” with both COVID-19 care and elective surgery and procedures, Cahill said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We think that the hospitals are well qualified to make any necessary decisions,” Cahill said. “It’s best left in the hands of hospitals.”

CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving NEW YORK — With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agenc…

Cape Regional Medical Center estimated its losses at $8.3 million for the two-month period during which the governor’s order was in effect.

Testa’s bill, S-2495, sponsored with state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, would allow hospitals to make their own decisions.