Ocean Wind 1 draft environmental statement released by BOEM

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Friday released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Ørsted North America's proposed Ocean Wind 1 wind energy project.

The document analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed development, planned for federal waters about 15 miles off of Atlantic City, according to BOEM.

There will be a 45-day comment period after the document is published in the Federal Register on June 24, BOEM said. The comment period ends Aug. 8.

Plans for Ocean Wind include up to 98 wind turbines generators and up to three offshore substations within the lease area, with export cables coming ashore at the former Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township and at the former B.L. England Generation plant in Upper Township.

Full commercial operation of Ørsted’s two wind farms is expected by late 2028 or early 2029, the company has said.

If all 98 turbines are approved, the wind farm will generate 1,215 to 1,440 megawatts of electricity, BOEM said, capable of powering up to 504,000 homes period.

There is considerable opposition to the project from some Ocean City officials and homeowners, concerned about visibility of the turbines and their affect on the tourism industry. Some fishing groups also oppose their construction as planned, saying the turbines will harm the commercial fishing industry.

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three virtual public meetings and accept comments through those. Comments will be used in preparing a final Environmental Impact Statement.

“BOEM remains committed to an environmental review process that establishes a strong foundation for offshore wind projects in the U.S. while promoting ocean co-use and avoiding or reducing potential conflicts,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton.

The Department has said it plans to hold up to seven new offshore lease sales by 2025, including the record-breaking New York Bight auction and Carolina Long Bay auction held earlier this year.

BOEM also expects to complete the review of at least 16 plans to construct and operate commercial, offshore wind energy facilities by 2025, which would represent more than 22 GW of clean energy for the nation.

BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve Ocean Wind’s proposed project.

Public Meetings

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three virtual public meetings, where the public can learn more about: the review process, the EIS schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project, and proposals to reduce potential impacts. There will also be an opportunity for participants to provide comments on the DEIS.

The public meetings will be held on the following dates and times. All times are Eastern:

Thursday, July 14, 2022; 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022; 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022; 5:00 p.m.

Registration for the virtual meetings is encouraged.

A virtual meeting room, information about how to register for the virtual meetings and instructions for how to submit comments will be published on BOEM’s website on June 24, 2022: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/ocean-wind-1.

The virtual meeting room will be available throughout the 45-day comment period and will include a copy of the DEIS, fact sheets, posters, and pre-recorded presentations.

If you require a paper copy of the DEIS or public meeting materials, or require call-in information for the virtual meetings (for those without reliable internet access), please contact BOEM at boempublicaffairs@boem.gov.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

