 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office assumes command of Lavallette Police Department

  • 0
Ocean County

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has assumed full command of the Lavallette Police Department, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

Billhimer said the decision was made because Lavallette Police Chief Colin Grant is beginning terminal leave May 29 and will officially retire at the end of the year.

“The departure of Chief Grant prior to his retirement date leaves the Lavallette Police Department without the appropriate level of direction and supervision," Billhimer said in a statement. "It is imperative that we maintain the continuity of the Lavallette Police Department and ensure that the residents of Lavallette remain safe."

Lavallette is a borough located just north of Seaside Heights.

Billhimer appointed Ocean County Chief of Detectives Anthony U. Carrington Jr. the Officer-in-Charge of Lavallette police and that day-to-day obligations will be delegated to retired Chief of Ocean County Detectives Joseph F. Mitchell and other senior members of the prosecutor's office, Billhimer added.

People are also reading…

Billhimer had previously assumed command of the Lavallette Police Department on Dec. 16 after an audit of the department's records.

“We support the men and women of the Lavallette Police Department and will turn our focus to ensuring public safety while preparing the Department for the summer season," Billhimer said. 

In addition to providing an Officer-in-Charge in Chief Grant’s absence, we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Department while instituting appropriate levels of employee management and supervision. We will endeavor to work with the Borough to develop a command staff, promulgate updated rules and regulations and hire personnel to facilitate the Department’s accreditation. Professional and personal accountability will be required of all Department employees while the Department is under the day-to-day control of Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office."

Billhimer added thanks to Grant for his services and wished "him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

+1 
Billhimer

Billhimer

 Press archives

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

NJ trooper won't face charges in 2020 death of Black motorist

NJ trooper won't face charges in 2020 death of Black motorist

A New Jersey grand jury has declined to file criminal charges against a white New Jersey state trooper who fatally shot a Black motorist during a traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway two years ago. Maurice Gordon’s death occurred two days before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked global protests of police use of force against Black people. The 28-year-old Gordon was from Jamaica and had been living in Poughkeepsie, New York, while studying chemistry at a community college. He was stopped for speeding early on May 23, 2020, and shot after a struggle with a state trooper who had pulled him over.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bed Bath & Beyond supply chain issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News