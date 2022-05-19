Ocean County Prosecutor's Office assumes command of Lavallette Police Department

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has assumed full command of the Lavallette Police Department, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

Billhimer said the decision was made because Lavallette Police Chief Colin Grant is beginning terminal leave May 29 and will officially retire at the end of the year.

“The departure of Chief Grant prior to his retirement date leaves the Lavallette Police Department without the appropriate level of direction and supervision," Billhimer said in a statement. "It is imperative that we maintain the continuity of the Lavallette Police Department and ensure that the residents of Lavallette remain safe."

Lavallette is a borough located just north of Seaside Heights.

Billhimer appointed Ocean County Chief of Detectives Anthony U. Carrington Jr. the Officer-in-Charge of Lavallette police and that day-to-day obligations will be delegated to retired Chief of Ocean County Detectives Joseph F. Mitchell and other senior members of the prosecutor's office, Billhimer added.

Billhimer had previously assumed command of the Lavallette Police Department on Dec. 16 after an audit of the department's records.

“We support the men and women of the Lavallette Police Department and will turn our focus to ensuring public safety while preparing the Department for the summer season," Billhimer said.

In addition to providing an Officer-in-Charge in Chief Grant’s absence, we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the Department while instituting appropriate levels of employee management and supervision. We will endeavor to work with the Borough to develop a command staff, promulgate updated rules and regulations and hire personnel to facilitate the Department’s accreditation. Professional and personal accountability will be required of all Department employees while the Department is under the day-to-day control of Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office."

Billhimer added thanks to Grant for his services and wished "him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

