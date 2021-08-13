Nonprofits call for transparent redistricting with lots of public input

TRENTON — The Fair Districts New Jersey coalition Friday called on New Jersey’s congressional and legislative redistricting commissions to each schedule at least 25 public hearings and prioritize public input in the mapmaking process.
“When maps are drawn with public input, the process better reflects the interests of our diverse communities,” said Philip Hensley, democracy policy analyst for the League of Women Voters of New Jersey.
Redistricting, done every 10 years following a new U.S. Census, changes boundaries for congressional and legislative districts. The way they are drawn determines which parties and ethnic groups dominate and are most likely to win elections.
Both the commission working on a new congressional district map and the one working on a new legislative district map are made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, with a tie-breaker appointed by the New Jersey Supreme Court.
This decade’s redistricting must not be conducted by a handful of politicians, drawing districts behind closed doors, the group said in a news release.
Redistricting season officially kicked off Thursday with the U.S. Census Bureau release of d…
“While Latinos represent over 20% of New Jersey’s population, we remain woefully underrepresented at all levels of government,” said Latino Action Network President Christian Estevez. “It is important that commissioners take the time to listen to Latinos and other underrepresented communities during the redistricting process and choose maps that truly reflect the diversity of our state.”
Public involvement will help prevent the breaking up into separate districts of communities that share common interests, the group said. Fair maps help ensure that communities receive the resources they need to fund essential services, from hospitals to schools.
The congressional map is due in January, but the state will delay working on the map until after the November 2021 election because of delays in getting Census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay in reconfiguring the map under a change in the state constitution was approved by voters in November. Current districts will remain until 2023.
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the official 2020 Census data needed to redraw congressional, legislative and other election districts.
Redistricting is done every 10 years to insure that districts contain about the same number of residents, so elected officials represent approximately the same number of people.
TRENTON — New Jersey retains its slot as the country's densest state, and Newark keeps its c…
Under the Voting Rights Act, if districts can be shaped to better ensure minority representation, they must be. But they must also be contiguous and as compact as possible, and have commonalities of interest, according to Montclair University Professor of Politics and Law Brigid Callahan Harrison.
Henal Patel of the Institute for Justice called it "critical that we hear from communities directly to ensure they are fairly represented in their new districts and are empowered to vote for representation that reflects their needs and interests.”
"Our state is growing fastest among communities of color, immigrants and people with immigrant heritage. All New Jerseyans deserve equal access to decision-making spaces, and through the redistricting process, our communities are ready to demand it," said Amy Torres of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.
Statewide, the 2020 U.S. Census showed the population increased 5.5% during the past decade, from 8.8 million to 9.3 million. Based on those numbers, it will continue to have 12 congressional districts, each holding about 775,000 residents, but the boundaries will change to keep all about the same size in population.
In general, according to the data, metropolitan areas and larger counties gained the most population, and smaller counties and non-metro areas lost the most.
The coalition is made up of the nonprofits New Jersey Working Families, NJ Appleseed Public Interest Law Center, Waterspirit, New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, League of Women Voters of New Jersey, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, and the Latino Action Network.
The coalition also has called for clear, nonpartisan line-drawing standards and robust websites with clear information that allow for public submission of maps and testimony.
The group also has called on the commissions to commit to making maps publicly available, holding public hearings on the proposed maps prior to certification and producing a publicly accessible written report justifying all mapmaking decisions.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
