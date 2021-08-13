Nonprofits call for transparent redistricting with lots of public input

Public involvement will help prevent the breaking up into separate districts of communities that share common interests, the group said. Fair maps help ensure that communities receive the resources they need to fund essential services, from hospitals to schools.

The congressional map is due in January, but the state will delay working on the map until after the November 2021 election because of delays in getting Census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay in reconfiguring the map under a change in the state constitution was approved by voters in November. Current districts will remain until 2023.

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the official 2020 Census data needed to redraw congressional, legislative and other election districts.

Redistricting is done every 10 years to insure that districts contain about the same number of residents, so elected officials represent approximately the same number of people.

Under the Voting Rights Act, if districts can be shaped to better ensure minority representation, they must be. But they must also be contiguous and as compact as possible, and have commonalities of interest, according to Montclair University Professor of Politics and Law Brigid Callahan Harrison.