No second debate for Singh -- won't take COVID test

Linwood’s Hirsh Singh, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, acknowledged Tuesday he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test to participate in a planned virtual debate on the New Jersey PBS station Wednesday night with his GOP opponent, former Assemblyman and businessman Jack Ciattarelli.

“I’m looking forward to having a family and having a lot of kids,” 36-year-old Singh said Tuesday. “I do not want to expose myself to an experimental vaccine that they don’t know the long-term effects of for men and women.”

NJ PBS spokesperson Debra Falk said a production team was scheduled to go to each candidate’s location.

“For the protection of all involved, as we have with other events like this, we require COVID testing of our team members and those associated with the campaign planning to be present,” she said in response to emailed questions.

The event was planned as virtual because NJ PBS’s studio was undergoing renovation and could not be used, according to a statement on the NJ PBS web site.

An in-person debate with Ciattarelli at 7 p.m. Tuesday night from the studios of radio station 101.5 will go forward, however, with no vaccine or testing requirements, Singh said.