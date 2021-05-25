No NJ PBS debate, Singh says, over COVID vaccine, test

"To defeat Phil Murphy, Republicans need a candidate with real-world experience and a backbone like Jack Ciattarelli," the statement said. "Not a perennial campaign loser who still lives with their parents at 36 years old and doesn’t even pay property taxes.”

Singh said a test would be a forced medical procedure, and that would be "un-American."

NJ PBS pulled the plug on the debate Monday evening after Singh refused to comply with its COVID precautions.

Singh said he is also opposed to requiring vaccines for children or young adults.

"There’s too much we don’t know," Singh said. "It's a values thing. I'm against forcing people -- that’s very un-American."

Singh, who has never held elected office but has run unsuccessfully in primaries for the nomination for U.S. Senator, House of Representatives and governor in the past, said he is the best candidate for his party to win in November.

"We have to beat Phil Murphy. I can not only totally win against Murphy, but I can lead the state to Republican victories in the Assembly and State Senate."

New Jersey is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and Ciattarelli has the backing of the GOP establishment.