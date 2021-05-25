No NJ PBS debate, Singh says, over COVID vaccine, test

Linwood's Hirsh Singh, the 36-year-old candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test in order to participate in a planned virtual debate against GOP former Assemblyman and businessman Jack Ciattarelli on the NJ PBS station Wednesday night.
"I’m looking forward to having a family and having a lot of kids," Singh said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I do not want to expose myself to an experimental vaccine that they don’t know the long-term effects of for men and women."
An in-person debate with Ciattarelli at 7 p.m. Tuesday night from the studios of radio station 101.5 was expected to go forward, however, with no vaccine or testing requirements, he said.
It will also be broadcast as a Facebook Live event on the radio station's page at: facebook.com/nj1015/.
Ciattarelli said he believed Singh said no to the PBS debate out of fear of answering tough questions about his record and experience.
“Hirsh Singh’s weak decision to back out of this debate — despite previously agreeing to it and knowing all of the rules well in advance — has nothing to do with medical freedom, vaccines, or masks," Ciattarelli said in a statement Monday night.
"To defeat Phil Murphy, Republicans need a candidate with real-world experience and a backbone like Jack Ciattarelli," the statement said. "Not a perennial campaign loser who still lives with their parents at 36 years old and doesn’t even pay property taxes.”
Singh said a test would be a forced medical procedure, and that would be "un-American."
NJ PBS pulled the plug on the debate Monday evening after Singh refused to comply with its COVID precautions.
Singh said he is also opposed to requiring vaccines for children or young adults.
"There’s too much we don’t know," Singh said. "It's a values thing. I'm against forcing people -- that’s very un-American."
Singh, who has never held elected office but has run unsuccessfully in primaries for the nomination for U.S. Senator, House of Representatives and governor in the past, said he is the best candidate for his party to win in November.
"We have to beat Phil Murphy. I can not only totally win against Murphy, but I can lead the state to Republican victories in the Assembly and State Senate."
New Jersey is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and Ciattarelli has the backing of the GOP establishment.
Singh said he is excited about the debate at the radio station in Ewing, Mercer County.
"I look at this as two different corporations -- one wants to have a debate so people can hear the issues. The other one is focused on COVID, and is so out of touch," Singh said.
Gov. Phil Murphy has raised and spent the most as of May 12 in the gubernatorial primary, followed by Ciattarelli, according to a recent report by the Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Murphy is running unopposed in the Democratic primary after two rivals were disqualified over faulty ballot petitions.
Ciattarelli is a former GOP Assembly member who ran but lost the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2017 to Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.
He's also a certified public accountant and started a medical publishing company.
Murphy raised $7.8 million, has spent about $7 million and has less than $1 million cash on hand. Ciattarelli brought in $5.7 million and spent $4.4 million, but he has $1.3 million on hand, more than any other candidate.
Singh has raised about $500,000, most from family members, according to records.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
