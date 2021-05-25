 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No NJ PBS debate, Singh says, over COVID vaccine, test
0 comments

No NJ PBS debate, Singh says, over COVID vaccine, test

{{featured_button_text}}
060618_nws_election

Hirsh Singh, a Linwood businessman who ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for Congress last year, announced Wednesday he will challenge U.S. Sen. Cory Booker in 2020. In this photo from June 6, 2018, Singh addresses supporters at McCullough's in Egg Harbor Township after being defeated in his primary bid for Congress.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Linwood's Hirsh Singh, the 36-year-old candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test in order to participate in a planned virtual debate against GOP former Assemblyman and businessman Jack Ciattarelli on the NJ PBS station Wednesday night.

"I’m looking forward to having a family and having a lot of kids," Singh said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I do not want to expose myself to an experimental vaccine that they don’t know the long-term effects of for men and women."

An in-person debate with Ciattarelli at 7 p.m. Tuesday night from the studios of radio station 101.5 was expected to go forward, however, with no vaccine or testing requirements, he said.

It will also be broadcast as a Facebook Live event on the radio station's page at: facebook.com/nj1015/.

Ciattarelli said he believed Singh said no to the PBS debate out of fear of answering tough questions about his record and experience.

“Hirsh Singh’s weak decision to back out of this debate — despite previously agreeing to it and knowing all of the rules well in advance — has nothing to do with medical freedom, vaccines, or masks," Ciattarelli said in a statement Monday night.

"To defeat Phil Murphy, Republicans need a candidate with real-world experience and a backbone like Jack Ciattarelli," the statement said. "Not a perennial campaign loser who still lives with their parents at 36 years old and doesn’t even pay property taxes.”

Singh said a test would be a forced medical procedure, and that would be "un-American."

NJ PBS pulled the plug on the debate Monday evening after Singh refused to comply with its COVID precautions.

Singh said he is also opposed to requiring vaccines for children or young adults.

"There’s too much we don’t know," Singh said. "It's a values thing. I'm against forcing people -- that’s very un-American."

Singh, who has never held elected office but has run unsuccessfully in primaries for the nomination for U.S. Senator, House of Representatives and governor in the past, said he is the best candidate for his party to win in November.

"We have to beat Phil Murphy. I can not only totally win against Murphy, but I can lead the state to Republican victories in the Assembly and State Senate."

New Jersey is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and Ciattarelli has the backing of the GOP establishment.

Singh said he is excited about the debate at the radio station in Ewing, Mercer County.

"I look at this as two different corporations -- one wants to have a debate so people can hear the issues. The other one is focused on COVID, and is so out of touch," Singh said. 

Gov. Phil Murphy has raised and spent the most as of May 12 in the gubernatorial primary, followed by Ciattarelli, according to a recent report by the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Murphy is running unopposed in the Democratic primary after two rivals were disqualified over faulty ballot petitions.

Ciattarelli is a former GOP Assembly member who ran but lost the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2017 to Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

He's also a certified public accountant and started a medical publishing company.  

Murphy raised $7.8 million, has spent about $7 million and has less than $1 million cash on hand. Ciattarelli brought in $5.7 million and spent $4.4 million, but he has $1.3 million on hand, more than any other candidate.

Singh has raised about $500,000, most from family members, according to records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd's family visits Capitol Hill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News