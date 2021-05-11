No Democratic opponent, but Murphy launches $5M ad campaign before June 8 primary

In spite of having no Democratic opponents on the ballot in the June 8 primary, look for television and digital ads from the Murphy for Governor 2021 campaign starting Tuesday, touting his message of "stronger and fairer" New Jersey in a post-pandemic world.

The campaign will spend almost $5 million on media ads ahead of the primary, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

But it's not primary voters Murphy is seeking to reach, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

"Campaigns just start earlier and earlier," Froonjian said of the general election, in which Murphy will either face GOP frontrunner Jack Ciattaralli, a Somerset County businessman, or Linwood's Hirsh Singh, who are battling it out in a Republican primary.

Froonjian said that Murphy has received good marks from voters for handling of the pandemic and that by advertising early, the governor hopes to "cement that concept in voters minds, while the Republicans are still dealing with each other."

Ciattarelli, who has criticized Murphy's handling of the pandemic -- including problems getting unemployment payments to people in a timely manner -- in commercials would much prefer to be turning his attention fully to Murphy, Froonjian said.