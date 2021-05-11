No Democratic opponent, but Murphy launches $5M ad campaign before June 8 primary

In spite of having no Democratic opponents on the ballot in the June 8 primary, look for television and digital ads from the Murphy for Governor 2021 campaign starting Tuesday, touting his message of "stronger and fairer" New Jersey in a post-pandemic world.
The campaign will spend almost $5 million on media ads ahead of the primary, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.
But it's not primary voters Murphy is seeking to reach, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.
"Campaigns just start earlier and earlier," Froonjian said of the general election, in which Murphy will either face GOP frontrunner Jack Ciattaralli, a Somerset County businessman, or Linwood's Hirsh Singh, who are battling it out in a Republican primary.
Froonjian said that Murphy has received good marks from voters for handling of the pandemic and that by advertising early, the governor hopes to "cement that concept in voters minds, while the Republicans are still dealing with each other."
Ciattarelli, who has criticized Murphy's handling of the pandemic -- including problems getting unemployment payments to people in a timely manner -- in commercials would much prefer to be turning his attention fully to Murphy, Froonjian said.
Ciattarelli and Singh will get their media attention with two 60-minute debates later this month.
Under state law, all candidates who qualify for public matching funds must participate in at least two debates during each election. Candidates not seeking public funds who commit to raising and spending at least $490,000 also can participate. Singh did not qualify for matching funds but says he has raised the required amount to participate.
Early this year Murphy had already raised $3.4 million, according to the federal Election Law Enforcement Commission, and received $4.1 million in public matching funds.
Ciattarelli had raised nearly $1 million and received $3.6 million in matching funds.
Murphy's campaign also said Tuesday it would launch a new bilingual website to mobilize voters.
"With less than a month to go until the June 8 Democratic primary, we are ramping up a coordinated effort to communicate directly with voters," said Campaign Manager Mollie Binotto.
Murphy has no Democratic challenger on the ballot in the primary. State officials ruled that two would-be challengers filed faulty petitions to get on the ballot last month.
A Monmouth University poll of 706 New Jersey adults last week showed Murphy with a 57% approval rating, down from 71% at the height of the outbreak last year, but still in positive territory. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
On the GOP side, Ciattarelli is the only one of the four Republicans running for governor to qualify for public matching funds. He has also received support from county Republican parties up and down the state.
Also seeking the GOP nomination are: Hudson County pastor Phil Rizzo, who recently posted a photo of himself alongside Trump at Mar-a-Lago; Hirsh Singh, a former unsuccessful gubernatorial candidate in 2017; and Brian Levine, an accountant and former county elected official. Singh has also been a vocal Trump supporter. Levine has called for the party to stop arguing over Trump and focused on reining in tax rates.
The campaign's first television ad — “No Other” — focuses on Murphy leadership throughout the pandemic, the campaign said. It specifically cites raising the minimum wage and protecting reproductive rights as accomplishments.
"No other state was tested like ours. Yet through our loss, we came together," are its opening lines.
The Associated Press contributed to this account.
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
