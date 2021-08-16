NJ unemployment tax hike irks bipartisan lawmakers

Business leaders have been asking Gov. Phil Murphy to join about half of U.S. states and use some of the state’s $6.2 billion in federal COVID relief to replenish the New Jersey Unemployment Trust Fund, which was decimated by historic levels of job loss during the pandemic.

But instead the governor has allowed a tax increase on employers to happen, said State Sen. Michael Testa on Monday.

“Late Friday, Governor Murphy increased the employer payroll tax by $252 million despite New Jersey having one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation at 7.3%,” Testa said in a Monday statement. “Increasing employer taxes 20% now was the height of bad policy and arrogance. The tax increase was avoidable. But the Governor demonstrated he doesn’t care and symbolically sniveled ‘Let them eat cake’ to employers from his $10 million Italian villa.”

Murphy is been vacationing in Italy, but his spokesperson said Monday that any expense over $10 million must be made with the Legislature, as per budget language.

“Even Marie Antoinette’s cake is preferable to choking on an avoidable $252 million tax increase,” Testa said.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said it’s the last thing businesses need.