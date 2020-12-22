NJ under fire for delayed nursing home vaccine schedule

New Jersey leadership came under fire this week by failing to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities.

The state was expected to begin its vaccinations at nursing homes Monday under the guidelines of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program announced in the fall, but admitted to missing a deadline to file paperwork, which will delay the vaccine distribution among the vulnerable population until Dec. 28.

Through the FPP, states work with pharmacies at CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Republican state legislators Sen. Jim Holzapfel, Assemblyman Greg McGuckin and Assemblyman John Catalano said in a joint press release Monday that the "embarrassing detail is the latest blemish for New Jersey’s trouble-plagued Department of Health."

In an interview on Fox News Radio's "Guy Benson Show," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said current Gov. Phil Murphy's missing of the deadline was a scandal.

"The health commissioner said, well, it's a lot of paperwork. I mean, what more important could the government be doing than getting the vaccine to our seniors. Seventy-one hundred of whom have died just in the state of New Jersey," Christie told the radio show Monday.