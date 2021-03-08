NJ Transit launches app to manage Access Link service

NEWARK — NJ Transit has launched a mobile app for Access Link customers for making, canceling and monitoring reservations.
The Access Link paratransit program was established to provide public transportation to people with disabilities who are unable to use the local bus service.
Access Link was developed in response to customer feedback that an app would improve ease of use and simplify the process of making and canceling reservations, NJ Transit said in a news release.
Customers previously had to call in and speak to an operator or log into an online account.
The app allows customers to modify a reservation and check the status of scheduled arrivals.
Access Link users also will be able to update customer information and monitor the status of their EZ-Wallet payment accounts, NJ Transit said.
The Access Link app is available for free on iOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
